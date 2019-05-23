Upcoming healthcare events in May

Image courtesy of Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System There are lots of events, programs, and classes dealing with the various issues of health being offered this month by the Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System. Image courtesy of Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System There are lots of events, programs, and classes dealing with the various issues of health being offered this month by the Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System.

SPARTANBURG — Don’t miss Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System’s May events including visits by our mobile mammography unit, diabetes prevention programs, proper nutrition classes, and many other programs and events designed to help keep you and your loved ones healthy.

Diabetes Self-Management Education

Ongoing event

Diabetes affects every organ in the body and Medical Group of the Carolinas – Diabetes Education can help you learn to manage it. Participants in this program receive a free blood glucose meter and diabetes reference book. You must have a physician’s referral to participate, and insurance will be filed for the program’s cost. Call 864-849-9705 to attend a class near you.

Healthy And Balanced

Mondays in May, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Gibbs Cancer Center & Research Institute, Spartanburg

Maintaining a healthy weight, eating a nutrient-rich diet and exercising after the completion of cancer treatment can be challenging. With the proper tools and support, you can find your healthy balance while achieving your weight loss and physical activity goals. Join us weekly and work toward being healthy and balanced. To register for this event, call 864-560-7618.

Mobile Mammography

Wednesday, May 29, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

MGC — Family Medicine — Inman

Join us as our Mobile Mammography Unit visits your community. One call could save your life. All women 40 and older should have a screening mammogram every 12 months. Click the date above to learn more or call 864-560-7777 to schedule an appointment. Need help? The Mammography Assistance Program provides free mammograms to women in Spartanburg, Cherokee and Union counties who are uninsured and would otherwise be unable to afford this lifesaving screening. To learn more about the Mammography Assistance Program, call 864-560-6144.

Stay Active & Independent For Life (SAIL)

Tuesday, May 28, 9-10 a.m.

Thursdays, May 23 and 30, 9-10 a.m.

Cleveland Park Events Center

Tuesday, 28, 10:45-11:45 a.m.

Fridays, May 24 and 31, 10:45-11:45 a.m.

Elite Senior Day Center

Join us for a one-hour fitness class for older adults designed to increase strength and balance, keeping you active and independent. Registration is not required for this free class, which includes exercises and a workbook. To learn more go to www.spartanburgregional.com/community/events/.

Grocery Store Tour — Spartanburg County

Tuesday, May 31, 10 a.m-12 p.m.

Publix — Hillcrest

Do you have trouble sorting through the many products at the grocery store? Is it hard to eat healthy on a budget? Join dietitian Kerri Stewart, RD, LD, for an interactive tour of your local grocery store. Learn what to look for on a food label, healthy cooking tips and recipes, and general advice for navigating any grocery store. Space is limited to six per tour so advance registration is required. To register go to www.spartanburgregional.com/community/events/or call the Joe R. Utley Heart Resource Center with questions at 864-560-4472.

Grocery Store Tour — Greer

Thursday, May 23, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Publix — Thornblade

Do you have trouble sorting through the many products at the grocery store? Is it hard to eat healthy on a budget? Join dietitian Kerri Stewart, RD, LD, for an interactive tour of your local grocery store. Learn what to look for on a food label, healthy cooking tips and recipes, and general advice for navigating any grocery store. Space is limited to six per tour so advance registration is required. To register go to www.spartanburgregional.com/community/events/ or call the Joe R. Utley Heart Resource Center with questions at 864-560-4472.

Seniors: Better Hearing

Thursday, May 23, 6-7 p.m.

Spartanburg Medical Center — Mary Black Campus, Conference Center

Hearing loss impacts more than just an individual, it affects their loved ones too. H. Frederick Butehorn, III, MD, of Spartanburg & Greer ENT Hearing Center, will speak about the causes, symptoms and treatments of hearing loss, and will showcase the most current hearing aid devices. Amplify Life SC Equipment Distribution Program (SCEDP) will demonstrate phone equipment for the hearing impaired and will provide application information. To register for this free event go to www.spartanburgregional.com/community/events/.

Prepared Parents: Infant CPR

Saturday, May 25, 9:30 – 10:30 a.m.

Saturday, May 25, 10:45 – 11:45 a.m.

Spartanburg Medical Center, Montgomery Tower second floor classroom

This non-certification Infant CPR class is designed specifically for expectant parents. Our essential hands-on class provides the skills and confidence to turn a life-threatening situation into a lifesaving one. Gain the confidence, skills and knowledge essential to saving an infant’s life. To register go to www.spartanburgregional.com/community/events or call 864-560-BABY for more information.

Sharing: Bereavement Support Group

Tuesday, May 28, 6-7 p.m.

Little River Coffee

Sharing is a support group made up of parents who have experienced a miscarriage, stillbirth or the death of an infant under one-year-old. Our desire is to provide an atmosphere for newly bereaved parents to receive comfort and reassurance from parents who have had a similar experience. Registration is not required for this free support group. Call 864-560-6845 for more information.

Seniors: Stay Active And Independent Longer

Wednesday, May 29, 10-11 a.m.

Spartanburg Medical Center — Mary Black Campus, Conference Center

In celebration of National Senior Health and Fitness Day, this one-hour introductory strength, balance and fitness class is designed to increase physical ability and help prevent falls. Weather permitting, this class will take place outside. For more information about this free class go to www.spartanburgregional.com/community/events/ or call 864-573-3921.

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System.

