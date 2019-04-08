Easter comfort for hospice families

Photo courtesy of Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System Volunteers will deliver Easter meals to Spartanburg Regional Hospice patients and their families on April 20. Photo courtesy of Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System Volunteers will deliver Easter meals to Spartanburg Regional Hospice patients and their families on April 20.

SPARTANBURG — On the morning of April 20, volunteers will deliver meals throughout our community to Spartanburg Regional Hospice patients and their families. The meals feed up to 12 people, and they’ll arrive just in time for Easter. The idea is to give families who are going through a difficult time a chance to come together and build memories — without the added stress of planning and cooking a large meal.

A donation of $55 to Spartanburg Regional Foundation will help cover the cost of one of the meals, which are pre-prepared by Wade’s Restaurant.

“I just think it’s a great thing to provide a meal for these families because it’s one less thing for them to have to think about around the Easter holiday,” said April Falatok, who has delivered meals each of the past several years.

“And everyone is always so appreciative. I always hear comments like, ‘We can’t thank y’all enough.’ They’re really grateful, and it’s a rewarding experience for me as a volunteer.”

Falatok recalled that one man whose wife was in hospice care told her that it meant so much to him that he would be able to provide a meal for their children when they came to visit their mom.

The meals program is one of many ways donors to the Foundation support Spartanburg Regional Hospice patients and their families. In addition to meals delivered at both Easter and Thanksgiving, the Foundation’s Hospice Special Needs Fund provides direct assistance for patients facing financial hardship, covers the cost of special celebrations and other occasions for families, supports bereavement programs, and more.

This extra support is essential to the comprehensive care provided by Spartanburg Regional Hospice. As hospice director Kim Ross explained, the hospice program aims to help patients live their lives to the fullest.

Falatok, who also serves as a board member for the Foundation’s Hospice Division, has had friends and family members served by Spartanburg Regional Hospice. She has been impressed by the work of the hospice team. “It is really a great organization,” she said.

And Falatok is glad to do her part as a volunteer and supporter. One reason she believes the Easter and Thanksgiving meals program is so valuable is that it’s an additional opportunity for community members to visit with patients and their loved ones to show concern and compassion.

“It’s another contact for the patients and another way to reach out and help your community,” she said.

For more information or to make a donation to the Easter Meals program, please visit https://regionalfoundation.com/special-projects/hospice-holiday-meals/.

By Baker Maultsby Special to The Union Times

Baker Maultsby is with Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System.

