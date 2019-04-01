Insomnia, anxiety and more

Photo courtesy of Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System Can yoga help cancer survivors suffering from insomnia? Researchers at Gibbs Cancer Center & Research Institute are looking to determine whether or not it can through clinical trials involving cancer survivors and those undergoing treatment for the disease. Photo courtesy of Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System Can yoga help cancer survivors suffering from insomnia? Researchers at Gibbs Cancer Center & Research Institute are looking to determine whether or not it can through clinical trials involving cancer survivors and those undergoing treatment for the disease.

SPARTANBURG — Does yoga help insomnia? Will guided breathing and music help lung cancer survivors battle anxiety?

Researchers at Gibbs Cancer Center & Research Institute connect clinical trials to local participants — people who are undergoing treatment and survivors, too. Here’s a look at a few of the clinical trials Gibbs researchers are working on.

• Anxiety After Lung Cancer

The RELAX study (Reducing Lung Cancer Survivors’ Anxiety) will determine if a small device that impacts a person’s breathing rate may decrease anxiety in cancer survivors.

The study comes out of Wake Forest University and is examining the effects of breathing and music in “75 post-treatment ESLC (early stage lung cancer) survivors with significant anxiety.”

• Insomnia In Cancer Survivors

Having trouble falling asleep, waking up too early or waking up in the middle of the night after cancer treatment? You could qualify for this URCC NCORP Research Base study.

• Yoga For Cancer Survivors

Can yoga improve insomnia in cancer survivors? Can it improve sleep quality and more?

A study will examine the effectiveness of yoga, survivorship health education and cognitive behavioral therapy for treating sleep problems in cancer survivors. The study will involve approximately 630 cancer patients across the country.

• Mucositis

Sometimes, chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatment can cause oral mucositis — sore, red and inflamed areas inside the mouth. This randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multi-center study of a drug called GC4419 will determine its effectiveness in reducing severe oral mucositis.

Those who think they might qualify for one of these clinical trials should call Gibbs Cancer Center & Research Institute at 864-560-6812.

See what clinical trials are available at Gibbs by visiting www.spartanburgregional.com/care-treatment/cancer/clinical-research-trials/clinical-trial-search/

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System.

