Greenville practice joins SRHS physician group

GREENVILLE — Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System welcomes Milestone Family Medicine as the practice joins Medical Group of the Carolinas, the healthcare system’s physician group.

The name may be different, but the location and clinicians will stay the same. The practice, located at 12 Arborland Way in Greenville, has cared for patients for more than 20 years.

“We are excited to become part of Medical Group of the Carolinas,” said James E. B. Wallace, Jr., MD, with Milestone. “We want to assure everyone that the care, physicians and medical coverage will stay the same. This will help us enhance the practice, as we continue to provide excellent health care for this community.”

The only change patients will see is the practice’s new practice name, Medical Group of the Carolinas — Milestone Family Medicine.

“For more than 20 years, the clinicians at Milestone have created a patient-centered culture,” said Dean Davis, MD, Vice President and Chief Medical Officer for Medical Group of the Carolinas. “This aligns with Medical Group of the Carolinas’ vision to create medical homes to provide the best care for patients. We are excited to have these clinicians and staff add their expertise and compassion to our team.”

The practice includes six physicians and one nurse practitioner:

• James L. Bridgeman, Jr., MD

• James E. B. Wallace, Jr., MD

• Richard G. Leland, Jr., MD

• Joseph W. DeRosa, MD

• John E. Melba, MD

• Jessica L. Pollard, MD

• Laine P. Bennett, MSN, FNP

“We have many Spartanburg Regional patients who live in the Greenville area,” said Tony Kouskolekas, president of Pelham Medical Center. “We are hoping that this will be more convenient for those patients.”

Patients will now be able to take advantage of the many Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System services provided in the Greenville County area, including immediate care, state-of-the-art cancer care at Gibbs Cancer Center & Research Institute at Pelham, and Pelham Medical Center.

Patients should call 864-458-7000 to make an appointment or they may visit MedicalGroupOftheCarolinas.com for more information.

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System.

