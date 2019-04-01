The same practice with a new name

Photo courtesy of Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System The Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System recently acquired Mary Black hospitals and the Mary Black Physician Group and so the names of those practices that were part of the Mary Black system have changed. Photo courtesy of Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System The Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System recently acquired Mary Black hospitals and the Mary Black Physician Group and so the names of those practices that were part of the Mary Black system have changed.

SPARTANBURG — The names may be different, but the care is still the same.

Mary Black Physician Group practices are now part of Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System’s Medical Group of the Carolinas.

As Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System acquired Mary Black hospitals and the Mary Black Physician Group, you may notice your doctor’s office has a new name.

Here is a guide to the new practice names:

• Mary Black Physicians Group — Cherokee Cardiology is now MGC — Cherokee Cardiology

• Mary Black Physicians Group — Cherokee Surgical Associates is now MGC — Cherokee Surgical Associates

• Mary Black Physicians Group — Cherokee Women’s Care — Gaffney is now MGC — Cherokee Women’s Care

• Mary Black Physicians Group — Cherokee Urology is now MGC — Cherokee Urology

• Mary Black Physicians Group — Gaffney Family Medical Care is now MGC — Gaffney Family Medical Care

• Mary Black Physicians Group — Carolina Family Physicians is now MGC — Carolina Family Physicians

• Mary Black Physicians Group — Convenient Care — Gaffney is now MGC — Family Medicine — Chesnee Highway

• Mary Black Physicians Group — Family Medicine — Dorman is now MGC — Family Medicine — Dorman

• Mary Black Physicians Group — Family & Internal Medicine West is now MGC — Family & Internal Medicine — Reidville Road

• Mary Black Physicians Group — Family Medical Center is now MGC — Family Medical Center

• Mary Black Physicians Group — Family Medicine North & Convenient Care is now MGC — Family Medicine — North

• Mary Black Physicians Group — Gastroenterology is now MGC — Gastroenterology — Skylyn

• Mary Black Physicians Group — Obstetrics & Gynecology is now MGC — Carolina Obstetrics & Gynecology, Suite 201

• Mary Black Physicians Group — Orthopaedics Gaffney is now MGC — Cherokee Orthopaedics

• Mary Black Physicians Group — Orthopaedics – Spartanburg is now MGC — Orthopaedics — Skylyn

• Mary Black Physicians Group — Piedmont Internal Medicine-East is now MGC — Infectious Disease — Skylyn

• Mary Black Physicians Group — Primary Care – Cedar Springs is now MGC — Family Medicine — Cedar Springs

• Mary Black Physicians Group — Surgical Specialties is now MGC — Division of Surgery — Skylyn

• Mary Black Physicians Group — Urology is now MGC — Urology — Skylyn

• Mary Black Physicians Group — Westside Minor Care is now Immediate Care Center — Reidville Road

To make an appointment at any of these locations, click the links above or visit MedicalGroupofTheCarolinas.com.

Photo courtesy of Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System The Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System recently acquired Mary Black hospitals and the Mary Black Physician Group and so the names of those practices that were part of the Mary Black system have changed. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_mary-black-smc_1200x600.jpg Photo courtesy of Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System The Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System recently acquired Mary Black hospitals and the Mary Black Physician Group and so the names of those practices that were part of the Mary Black system have changed.

By Staff Reports Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of the Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System.

This story courtesy of the Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System.