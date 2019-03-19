Make your living room a doctor’s office

Photo courtesy of Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System This man is at home surfing on the coach and buying on the web, but he could also be consulting with his physician through SRHS Virtual Care, an interactive mobile app for patients provided by the Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System. Photo courtesy of Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System This man is at home surfing on the coach and buying on the web, but he could also be consulting with his physician through SRHS Virtual Care, an interactive mobile app for patients provided by the Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System.

SPARTANBURG — You can use your smartphone to shop, order a pizza, track your steps and look up a new recipe.

But none of these can help when you’re up in the middle of the night with a sick child who can’t go back to sleep. If only you could talk to a doctor right then, so you could get a prescription first thing in the morning …

Oh wait, you can! Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System has partnered with telehealth technology company American Well to create an interactive mobile app for patients. Called SRHS Virtual Care, the platform connects patients with physicians through live, on-demand video visits anytime, anywhere.

Virtual care is relatively new, but Spartanburg Regional’s Marc Bingham, MD, and Maria Williamson, SVP, became what the tech world calls “early adopters.” Today, the system’s chief medical information officer sees patients virtually and now oversees virtual care expansion in the Upstate.

“This is an excellent expansion of the care we already provide to our patients,” Dr. Bingham said.

Patients can use virtual care on their computer, tablet or phone. Physicians will assess symptoms, share a treatment plan and send prescriptions to the pharmacy.

“Virtual care is a convenient and safe way to expedite care and help patients identify when more serious concerns need to be evaluated by an in-person visit,” said Maria Williamson, senior vice president of telehealth services for Spartanburg Regional. “Telemedicine adds another option for patients with minor health problems who are challenged by transportation or timing issues.”

When would you use SRHS Virtual Care?

You can use virtual care to talk to a doctor and get the care you need, when you need it.

It is convenient when: you are sick at 2 a.m., traveling, your primary care physician is not immediately available or when an urgent care is not open. You can even reach a doctor on a holiday.

What illnesses are covered?

If you’re having an emergency, such as chest pains, a broken bone or a deep wound, call 911 or go to an emergency center. But for mild injuries or illness, SRHS Virtual Care can get you the care you need.

Virtual Care providers can treat common illnesses and symptoms such as:

• Allergies

• Cold and flu

• Constipation

• Diarrhea

• Ear aches

• Fever

• Headache

• Infections

• Insect bites

• Mild asthma

• Minor sports injuries

• Pink eye

• Poison ivy

• Rashes

• Respiratory infections

• Sinus infections

• Stomach flu

• Sore throat

• Urinary tract infections

How do I get SRHS Virtual Care?

Create an SRHS Virtual Care account before a fever strikes. Creating an account is free, a visit with a physician is $49.

Visit the SRHS Virtual Care page to create an account; download the free app from the iTunes App Store or Google Play by searching for SRHS Virtual Care.

Photo courtesy of Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System This man is at home surfing on the coach and buying on the web, but he could also be consulting with his physician through SRHS Virtual Care, an interactive mobile app for patients provided by the Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_telehealth_1200x600-1-.jpg Photo courtesy of Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System This man is at home surfing on the coach and buying on the web, but he could also be consulting with his physician through SRHS Virtual Care, an interactive mobile app for patients provided by the Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System.

By Jessica Pickens Special to The Union Times

Jessica Pickens is Media Relations Coordinator for Marketing and Public Relations for Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System.

Jessica Pickens is Media Relations Coordinator for Marketing and Public Relations for Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System.