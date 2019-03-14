Charles Warner | The Union Times The Piedmont Physic Garden will host “Healthy Choices for Diabetes” on Thursday, March 21 at 5:30 p.m. The event will feature a presentation on diabetic care by Healing Springs Health Center Director of Educational Services, Quality, and Compliance Jamie Lawson Charles Warner | The Union Times The Piedmont Physic Garden will host “Healthy Choices for Diabetes” on Thursday, March 21 at 5:30 p.m. The event will feature a presentation on diabetic care by Healing Springs Health Center Director of Educational Services, Quality, and Compliance Jamie Lawson

UNION — Living with diabetes is about more than numbers its about making healthy choices and that’s why the Piedmont Physic Garden is presenting a program on diabetic care in conjunction with Healing Springs Health Center.

In a statement released last week, the Piedmont Physic Garden (PPG) announced that it “will present a free health education event on diabetic care called ‘Healthy Choices for Diabetes’” on Thursday, March 21 at 5:30 p.m.

The press release states that the topics covered in the presentation include:

1) Healthy nutrition options for diabetics

2) Types of Diabetes

3) Complications and prevention

4) Introduction to Pathophysiology of Diabetes: What happens in the body?

The press release states that the event will feature Healing Springs Health Center Director of Educational Services, Quality, and Compliance Jamie Lawson. It states that Lawson is a Registered Nurse and Certified Diabetes Educator, who specializes in chronic disease education and prevention. Lawson, the press release states, has worked in Union County for the majority of her 27-year career in diabetes education and prevention services. It further states that, in 2018, Lawson and three friends co-founded Healing Springs Health Center in Union.

“We are fortunate to have Healing Spring Health Center in the Union community and we are thrilled to have Jamie speak on this very important topic,” Coie Switzer, Board Member of the Piedmont Physic Garden, said.

By The Numbers

The press release states that “diabetes management can be a numbers game and sometimes it can make your head spin. There are numbers associated with blood pressure, weight, cholesterol, A1-C readings, insulin doses as well as kidney function. For example, many diabetics have an annual micro albumin test. Albumin is a protein that can leak into an individual’s urine when his or her kidneys aren’t working properly.”

According to Celia Levesque, CDE, a Diabetes Nurse Practitioner and Advance Practice Nurse at University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, “Micro albumin levels above 30 suggest kidney damage. It’s treatable if caught early, but if you wait until these numbers are above 300, the damage has a tendency to be permanent.”

Understanding The Science

According to many medical professionals, understanding the science behind the numbers can help diabetics make healthy choices.

“Diabetes self-management is absolutely essential,” says Enrico Cagliero, MD, an Associate Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School and an Associate Physician at the Massachusetts General Hospital Diabetes Center. “Although managing these numbers may not improve diabetes symptoms, it can help decrease the risk of serious complications such as blindness or kidney failure down the road.”

Healthy Choices for Diabetes will be held at the Piedmont Physic Garden headquarters located at 301 East South Street in Union. Seating is limited so please call ahead at 864-427-2556 to reserve your spot.

Charles Warner | The Union Times The Piedmont Physic Garden will host “Healthy Choices for Diabetes” on Thursday, March 21 at 5:30 p.m. The event will feature a presentation on diabetic care by Healing Springs Health Center Director of Educational Services, Quality, and Compliance Jamie Lawson https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_PPG-Sign-1.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times The Piedmont Physic Garden will host “Healthy Choices for Diabetes” on Thursday, March 21 at 5:30 p.m. The event will feature a presentation on diabetic care by Healing Springs Health Center Director of Educational Services, Quality, and Compliance Jamie Lawson

At the Piedmont Physic Garden on March 21

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of the Piedmon Physic Garden

This story courtesy of the Piedmon Physic Garden