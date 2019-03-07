‘Docs Who Rock’ benefit March 9

Image courtesy of Children’s Cancer Partners of the Carolinas "Docs Who Rock Spartanburg" will perform a benefit concert for Children’s Cancer Partners of the Carolinas on Saturday, March 9 at the Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium at Wofford College. The concert, which will begin at 7 p.m., will feature musical performances by area physicians. Tickets may be purchased at the Children’s Cancer Partners of the Carolinas website: https://www.childrenscancerpartners.org/ . Image courtesy of Children’s Cancer Partners of the Carolinas "Docs Who Rock Spartanburg" will perform a benefit concert for Children’s Cancer Partners of the Carolinas on Saturday, March 9 at the Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium at Wofford College. The concert, which will begin at 7 p.m., will feature musical performances by area physicians. Tickets may be purchased at the Children’s Cancer Partners of the Carolinas website: https://www.childrenscancerpartners.org/ . Photo courtesy of Children’s Cancer Partners of the Carolinas Joe Boscia, MD, a Spartanburg pulmonologist, will play lead guitar and perform vocals for his band, Missing Monday, at the upcoming Docs Who Rock Spartanburg event on March 9th. Their band is one of many made up of physicians from the area who will headline the unique event at the Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium at Wofford College. The event benefits Children’s Cancer Partners of the Carolinas and tickets may be purchased at their website: https://www.childrenscancerpartners.org/ . Photo courtesy of Children’s Cancer Partners of the Carolinas Joe Boscia, MD, a Spartanburg pulmonologist, will play lead guitar and perform vocals for his band, Missing Monday, at the upcoming Docs Who Rock Spartanburg event on March 9th. Their band is one of many made up of physicians from the area who will headline the unique event at the Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium at Wofford College. The event benefits Children’s Cancer Partners of the Carolinas and tickets may be purchased at their website: https://www.childrenscancerpartners.org/ . Photo courtesy of Children’s Cancer Partners of the Carolinas Missing Monday is one of many bands featuring physicians who will wow the crowds at the upcoming Docs Who Rock Spartanburg event on March 9th. The unique event at the Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium at Wofford College will benefit Children’s Cancer Partners of the Carolinas. Tickets may be purchased at their website: https://www.childrenscancerpartners.org/ . Photo courtesy of Children’s Cancer Partners of the Carolinas Missing Monday is one of many bands featuring physicians who will wow the crowds at the upcoming Docs Who Rock Spartanburg event on March 9th. The unique event at the Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium at Wofford College will benefit Children’s Cancer Partners of the Carolinas. Tickets may be purchased at their website: https://www.childrenscancerpartners.org/ . Photo courtesy of Children’s Cancer Partners of the Carolinas Tom Crabtree, local television personality, left, and Octavia Amaechi, MD, are practicing regularly with their band, Rock and Roll Reunion, to ready themselves for participation in the upcoming Docs Who Rock Spartanburg event on March 9th. Their band is one of many made up of physicians from the area who will headline the unique event at the Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium at Wofford College. The event benefits Children’s Cancer Partners of the Carolinas and tickets may be purchased at their website: https://www.childrenscancerpartners.org/ . Photo courtesy of Children’s Cancer Partners of the Carolinas Tom Crabtree, local television personality, left, and Octavia Amaechi, MD, are practicing regularly with their band, Rock and Roll Reunion, to ready themselves for participation in the upcoming Docs Who Rock Spartanburg event on March 9th. Their band is one of many made up of physicians from the area who will headline the unique event at the Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium at Wofford College. The event benefits Children’s Cancer Partners of the Carolinas and tickets may be purchased at their website: https://www.childrenscancerpartners.org/ .

SPARTANBURG — On Saturday, March 9, Spartanburg will experience a rock concert featuring very gifted, yet unexpected band members — some of the most esteemed physicians from the area. The spectacular musical event will benefit Children’s Cancer Partners of the Carolinas (CCP) and the brave children they serve in Spartanburg, Cherokee and Union counties and the surrounding area. Presented by Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System and hosted by the Spartanburg County Medical Society Alliance, with the support of the Spartanburg County Medical Society, the one-of-a-kind rock concert will allow participants to get a rare glimpse at their doctor’s talents beyond typical exam rooms and hospital corridors. Proceeds will support CCP’s efforts to ensure Upstate children with cancer receive the lifesaving treatment they need.

“We are so excited to partner with Children’s Cancer Partners to offer Docs Who Rock Spartanburg to the community,” said Peggy Pitts, president of the Spartanburg County Medical Society Alliance (SCMSA). “Tickets to this fun and unusual evening are selling quickly. Our doctors are thrilled to have the opportunity to use their love of music to help save lives and support families right here in the Spartanburg area!”

“Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System is playing such a big part in making this inaugural event for CCP a reality,” said Laura Allen, CCP’s Executive Director. “With their help, this concert promises to be an event to remember and most importantly, it will aid us tremendously in ensuring children with cancer can access the care that is critical to their survival.”

Docs Who Rock Spartanburg will be held in the all new Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium on the campus of Wofford College. The highly-skilled medical professionals will show off their musical talents, all coming together to raise awareness regarding the support many families battling childhood cancer desperately need. All acts will have at least one physician who lives and practices in the Spartanburg area. The event begins at 7 p.m. and will include a Silent Auction of amazing jewelry and travel, home improvement and glamour packages. Tickets are available on the Children’s Cancer Partners website: ChildrensCancerPartners.org.

“The families served by Children’s Cancer Partners struggle with heavy burdens,” said Aaron Toler, MD, with Medical Group of the Carolinas — Carolina Obstetrics and Gynecology, part of Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System. The OB/GYN, who plays the guitar, said performing relieves stress and is “great for the soul.”

“Being able to share our passion for music and benefit such a great cause is exciting,” Dr. Toler said. “It does our hearts good!”

“Cancer is the #1 disease killer of children in America and we know that many Upstate families struggle to find resources to get their child to care that is critical to their future,” said Maria Williamson, Senior Vice President for Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System. “SRHS is pleased to have the opportunity to champion the work of CCP and help assure families that they do not have to travel the frightening journey through childhood cancer alone.”

When a child is diagnosed with cancer, families are confronted with unbelievable hardships since pediatric oncology care is available only in Charleston, Columbia and Greenville. Many are overwhelmed by the costs of traveling great distances to their child’s specialized care, sometimes requiring extended stays in New York, Houston or beyond. CCP assists Carolina children and their families by providing financial support for transportation, food and lodging associated with treatment. The nonprofit also offers families assistance with coordinating access to care, provides opportunities for families to connect through monthly events and hosts a yearly Camp Victory, a summer program uniquely designed for children with cancer and their families.

In addition to SRHS, other sponsors of the unique event include White Oak at North Grove/White Oak Estates, Denny’s, Dr. and Mrs. Michael Orseck, Lindsay Lavine Webster, Smithworks Fine Jewelry, Wofford College, Budweiser of Spartanburg/RJ Rockers Brewing Company, Southeastern Printing, Panny and Skipper Brawley, Gurganus Insurance & Financial Services, Dr. and Mrs. Richard Orr, Tri State Medical Supplies, Bob’s Carwash, The Johnson Group, BMW Plant Spartanburg, JM Smith Foundation, BMW Performance Center, Merrill Lynch/Bank of America, Drs. Joseph and Susan Boscia and Bond Street Wines. For sponsorship information please contact CCP Director of Development Marisa Cecil at [email protected] or 864-582-0673.

“Carolina families must repeatedly travel large distances to ensure their child receives critical cancer treatments,” explained Allen. “For any family this can be a huge financial burden but for some families it is absolutely crushing. Thankfully, because of the financial backing secured through events like Docs Who Rock, our local families have somewhere to turn for help — Children’s Cancer Partners. With compassionate and community-minded partners like SRHS and SCMSA we can raise awareness regarding the challenges faced by families on the childhood cancer journey and ensure they can find the support they need through CCP.”

About Children’s Cancer Partners

The mission of Children’s Cancer Partners of the Carolinas is to provide comprehensive support and loving compassion to families whose children are battling cancer to improve their overall quality of life. The organization serves children and families throughout SC and NC.

www.ChildrensCancerPartners.org

864-582-0673

About Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System

Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System (SRHS) offers a full spectrum of services through six hospital campuses: Spartanburg Medical Center, Spartanburg Medical Center — Mary Black Campus, Pelham Medical Center, Cherokee Medical Center, Spartanburg Hospital for Restorative Care and Union Medical Center. SRHS also includes Ellen Sagar Nursing Center and Woodruff Manor. SRHS provides unparalleled cancer care through Gibbs Cancer Center & Research Institute, with locations in Spartanburg, Greer, Union and Gaffney. The multidisciplinary Medical Group of the Carolinas has more than 400 physicians across Upstate South Carolina and western North Carolina. SRHS employs more than 9,000 associates and offers outpatient surgery centers and a Level I Trauma Center. In 2017, Spartanburg Medical Center was ranked No. 1 regional hospital in South Carolina and the No. 2 hospital in the state by U.S. News and World Report.

About The Spartanburg County Medical Society and the Alliance (SCMS and SCMSA)

The SCMS is made up of local physicians who are committed to improving the health and quality of life in the community, promote health education and legislative awareness and support health-related charitable endeavors. The Alliance is made of physician spouses who assist and promote these initiatives. Both organizations are excited about partnering with CCP to raise much needed resources for families who are struggling with the challenges that accompany childhood cancer.

