BES employee diagnosed with bacterial meningitis

BUFFALO — Officials with the Union County School District are seeking to reassure the public after an employee at Buffalo Elementary School was recently diagnosed with bacterial meningitis.

In a letter sent to parents/guardians of the school’s students, BES Principal Stacy McAbee announced Friday that “the school district was notified by DHEC that an employee had been diagnosed with a common type of bacterial meningitis. Immediately, the district’s lead nurse and I began to work with SC Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) to make sure all necessary precautions were taken.”

McAbee stated that “there is no recommendation that anyone who may have come into contact with this individual at school receive any treatment.”

McAbee pointed out that “according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), most of the viruses that cause meningitis are not as contagious as the common cold or the flu. A representative from DHEC confirmed to district administration, that this case was no more dangerous than the common cold or the flu. The symptoms of meningitis infection may be a sudden onset of fever, headache, and a stiff neck. Many times there may also be nausea, vomiting, sensitivity to light, or confusion. If you or anyone in your household exhibits these symptoms, seek medical attention.“

McAbee said that “we will continue to monitor all illnesses at Buffalo Elementary School, watch for any other patterns of symptoms or illness, continue to clean and sanitize our school, and remain in contact with DHEC. Should parents have questions or concerns regarding illness, they should contact their doctor.”

School officials taking all necessary precautions