Cancer care in Upstate expanding

Photo courtesy of Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System The construction of the Gibbs Cancer Center & Research Institute at Pelham expansion is a sign of the growth of cancer care in the Upstate. Photo courtesy of Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System The construction of the Gibbs Cancer Center & Research Institute at Pelham expansion is a sign of the growth of cancer care in the Upstate.

GREER — As beams rise several stories, it’s hard to miss the growing structure off Highway 14 in Greer. Construction for the Gibbs Cancer Center & Research Institute at Pelham expansion began in early 2018.

But this isn’t just an expansion, it signifies growing cancer care in the Upstate.

The 190,000-square-foot expansion allows Gibbs to expand its cancer-fighting services for patients across the Upstate and from across the country.

The Upstate, specifically Greer, is growing at a rapid rate.

“When planning this expansion, we kept this growth in mind,” said David Church, DHA, vice president of oncology and support services at Gibbs Cancer Center & Research Institute. “Gibbs at Pelham is being built with the future in mind.”

The first Gibbs cancer facility opened in Spartanburg in 1999 and has provided thousands of cancer patients with comprehensive care specifically designed to their individual needs.

Gibbs at Pelham opened in 2013, enabling the cancer center to serve more patients along the Spartanburg and Greenville county border.

Construction on the Pelham expansion began in early spring of 2018 and will be completed in spring of 2020. Easy access to the I-85 corridor and Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport make it convenient for both local and regional patients to receive care at Gibbs.

“With this expansion, we can care for today’s cancer patients, as well as their children and grandchildren,” Church said.

A full complement of services will be available to all patients at Gibbs at Pelham:

• Surgical oncology

• Medical oncology

• Radiation oncology

• Oncology research

• Oncology rehabilitation services

• Patient navigation

• Infusion

• Comprehensive lab services

• Pharmacy

• Integrative medicine

“Multidisciplinary care is at the heart of every patient’s treatment,” said Michael Starnes, director of radiation oncology and oncology clinical performance.

Every patient at Gibbs has his or her case reviewed by a multidisciplinary team of specialists. Physicians gather together to discuss each cancer case. These conferences are fundamentally integrated into the design of the building, which is designed to make treatment and care easier and more convenient for patients.

When the project was announced, the Spartanburg Regional Foundation launched a $15 capital campaign to help make the building a reality.

In addition to the Gibbs expansion, a new main street around Pelham Medical Center is being built to allow easy access to all parts of the campus.

Photo courtesy of Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System The construction of the Gibbs Cancer Center & Research Institute at Pelham expansion is a sign of the growth of cancer care in the Upstate. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_gcc-pelham-construction_1200x600.jpg Photo courtesy of Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System The construction of the Gibbs Cancer Center & Research Institute at Pelham expansion is a sign of the growth of cancer care in the Upstate.

By Jessica Pickens Special to The Union Times

Jessica Pickens is Media Relations Coordinator for Marketing and Public Relations for Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System.

Jessica Pickens is Media Relations Coordinator for Marketing and Public Relations for Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System.