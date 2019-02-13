The CAB process to save a life

Charles Warner | The Union Times Students in the CATE Center Health Science 2 class taught by Kelly Ivey practice performing CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) on a mannequin. One student does chest compressions while the other pumps in breaths of air. The ratio of chest compressions to breaths is 30 compressions to 2 breaths. Compressions should be at a continuous rate of 100-120 per minute with a breath of air every 6 seconds or 10 per minute. Charles Warner | The Union Times Students in the CATE Center Health Science 2 class taught by Kelly Ivey practice performing CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) on a mannequin. One student does chest compressions while the other pumps in breaths of air. The ratio of chest compressions to breaths is 30 compressions to 2 breaths. UNION COUNTY — While it is normally thought of as something that afflicts adults, children and infants can also suffer cardiac arrest and that’s why it is important to know how to perform — and the differences in performing — CPR on members of each group.

The students in the CATE Center Health Science 2 class taught by Kelly Ivey are learning to do through a multi-media instructional process that includes hands-on practice and video presentations of scenarios about performing CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) on adults, children, and infants in cardiac arrest.

One the scenarios presented shows a little boy in elementary school suddenly collapsing as class is letting out. His teacher discovers him unconscious on the floor and raises the alarm, calling the school nurse to the class. When the nurse arrives, she immediately calls 911 and begins to administer CPR to the child while sending the teacher to get the Automatic External Defibrillator (AED) from her office. The 911 dispatcher works with the nurse and the teacher over the phone, helping ensure that the nurse is providing the proper ratio of chest compressions to breaths and making sure the teacher uses the AED properly. This continues until the EMS personnel arrive and take over performing CPR and preparing the child for transport to a hospital.

In addition watching this and other video presentations of scenarios about administering CPR to persons in different age groups suffering cardiac arrest, the students also practiced performing CPR on mannequins designed to emulate a person in cardiac arrest. They learned the CAB — Compressions, Airway, Breaths — components of CPR and the ratio of compressions to breaths to be performed on a person in cardiac arrest.

The CPR Process

According to the American Heart Association’s “Basic Life Support Quick Reference” the process of providing CPR involves the following:

• Scene Safety

Make sure the environment is safe for rescuers and the victim.

• Recognition Of Cardiac Arrest

— Check for responsiveness

No breathing or only gasping (i.e., no normal breathing)

No definite pulse felt within 10 seconds.

(Breathing and pulse check can be performed simultaneously in less than 10 seconds.)

• Activation Of Emergency Response System

In the case of adults and adolescents, if you are alone and without a mobile phone, leave the victim to activate the emergency response system and get the AED before beginning CPR. Otherwise, send someone and begin CPR immediately; use the AED before beginning CPR.

In the case of children (age 1 year to puberty) and infants (age less than 1 year excluding newborns) involving a:

— Witnessed Collapse

Follow the the steps used for adults and adolescents

— Unwitnessed Collapse

Give 2 minutes of CPR then leave the victim to activate the emergency response system and get the AED. Return to the child or infant and resume CPR; use the AED as soon as it is available.

• Compression-Ventilation Ratio Without Advanced Airway

For adults, the ratio is 30 chest comressions to 2 breaths. This ratio is used whether there is one rescuer or two.

In the case of adolescents and infants, however, the 30:2 ratio is used if there is only one rescuer. If there are two rescuer the rate is 15:2.

• Compression-Ventilation Ratio With Advanced Airway

Continuous compressions at a rate of 100-120 a minute with breath given every 6 seconds or 10 breaths per minute.

• Compression Depth

Adults: At least 2 inches.

Adolescents: At least one-third AP diameter of chest. About 2 inches.

Infants: At least one-third AP diameter of chest. About 1 1/2 inches.

• Hand Placement

Adults: 2 hands on the lower half of the breastbone (sternum).

Adolescents: 2 hands or 1 hand (optional for very small child) on the lower half of the breastbone (sternum).

• Infants: If there is only 1 rescuer 2 fingers in the center of the chest just below the nipple line. If there are two or more rescuers 2 thumb encircling hands on the center of the chest just below the nipple line.

• Chest Recoil

Allow full recoil of chest after each compression; do not lean on chest after each compression.

• Minimize Interruptions

Limit interruptions in chest compression to less than 10 seconds.

AED

As part of their course on CPR, the students are also learning how to use an AED which is described by the American Red Cross website (redcross.org) as a “medical device that can analyze the heart’s rhythm and, if necessary, deliver an electrical shock, or defibrillation, to help the heart re-establish an effective rhythm.”

The website further states that “sudden cardiac arrest is among the leading causes of death in the United States. In fact, more than 350,000 people will suffer a cardiac arrest this year. Currently, the only way to restore a regular heart rhythm during cardiac arrest is to use an AED.”

It also states that “of course, you can – and should – request the assistance of trained medical professionals. However, because the average response time for first responders once 911 is called is 8-12 minutes, and for each minute defibrillation is delayed, the odds of survival are reduced by approximately 10%, having access to and AED and knowing how to use one, is critical.”

Students learn how to perform CPR

