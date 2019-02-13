Help prevent the spread of the flu

SPARTANBURG — Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System is requesting that, for the health of our patients and community, visitors voluntarily stay away from the hospital.

The healthcare system requests this as a precaution against the spread of influenza.

“Our goal is to have friends and family make appropriate and informed decisions,” said Christopher Lombardozzi, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Quality for Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System. “Please use your best judgment while planning a visit.”

Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System recommends:

• Anyone with flu-like symptoms is asked not to visit within the hospital. These symptoms include: fever, nausea, breathing difficulty, general achiness.

• People in the following categories should visit only if absolutely necessary:

— Pregnant women

— Those with weakened immune systems

— Those with lung conditions or breathing difficulties

— Children under the age of 18 and older adults

Consider visiting your primary care doctor or an immediate care center if you are sick and need medical attention. The Emergency Center is not the appropriate place to be seen for flu symptoms unless you fall under the following categories:

• People younger than 2 years old and older than 65 years old

• Pregnant women (and women up to two weeks postpartum)

• Nursing home and long-term care facility residents

• Multiple chronic conditions, such as heart disease and blood disorders.

If you are having flu symptoms, here is how to find care:

• Connect with a board-certified physician on your computer, tablet or phone through Virtual Care.

• Visit one of our Immediate Care Center locations:

Immediate Care Center — Eastside

1200 East Main Street, Suite 12

Spartanburg, SC 29307

864-560-9260

Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-9 p.m./Saturday-Sunday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Immediate Care Center — Gaffney

840 West Floyd Baker Boulevard

Gaffney, SC 29341

864-489-3300

Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-9 p.m./Saturday-Sunday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Immediate Care Center — Pelham

3611 Pelham Road

Greenville, SC 29615

864-530-3500

Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-9 p.m./Saturday-Sunday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Immediate Care Center — Reidville Road

2995 Reidville Road, Suite 100

Spartanburg, SC 29301

864-587-3000

Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-8 p.m./Saturday-Sunday 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Immediate Care Center — Westside

151 Peachwood Centre Drive

Spartanburg, SC 29301

864-560-9627

Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-9 p.m./Saturday-Sunday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Reserve your place in line and use online check-in at www.clockwisemd.com for an Immediate Care Center visit.

Find a primary care physician at MedicalGroupOfTheCarolinas.com.

By not visiting the hospital if you’re sick