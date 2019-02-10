4 chambers and 4 valves of clay

Photo courtesy of Kelly Ivey Brianna Blackmon, Shamareya McBride, and Mariah Johnson smile as they complete the clay model of the human heart they made in the CATE Center’s Health Science 2 class. The students in the class made the anatomically correct models to help them get a better understanding of the heart and how it works and how CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) can save the live of person suffering cardiac arrest. Photo courtesy of Kelly Ivey Brianna Blackmon, Shamareya McBride, and Mariah Johnson smile as they complete the clay model of the human heart they made in the CATE Center’s Health Science 2 class. The students in the class made the anatomically correct models to help them get a better understanding of the heart and how it works and how CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) can save the live of person suffering cardiac arrest. UNION COUNTY — If you want to learn how to get a person’s heart started again after it stops beating a good place to start is by learning about the heart and a good way to do that is to make a heart out of clay.

That’s what the students in the CATE Center Health Science 2 class taught by Kelly Ivey did recently. The students began the old-fashioned way by sitting at their desks and listening to the lessons taught by Ivey about the heart as well as studying the information provided in their textbooks. The old fashioned way of learning, however, was soon augmented by the students using clay to make anatomically correct hearts for them to study to help them prepare to begin CPR training.

“We started this out as a way for the kids to learn CPR with anatomy, giving them an understanding of how the body works and what we’re doing,” Ivey said. “After instruction, we took that knowledge and built a model of the heart and as we were doing it we were referring to what we learned in instruction about blood flow from the heart. The students were actually able to take the model in hand and make each chamber. When they did that we related each compression doing CPR to how the heart works.”

According to the “heart.org” website of the American Heart Association, the “normal heart is a strong, hard-working pump made of muscle tissue. It’s about the size of a person’s fist.”

The website states that the heart “has four chambers. The upper two chambers are the atria, and the lower two are the ventricles. The chambers are separated by a wall of tissue called the septum. Blood is pumped through the chambers, aided by four heart valves. The valves open and close to let the blood flow in only one direction.”

The website states that the four heart valves are:

• the tricuspid valve, located between the right atrium and the right ventricle;

• the pulmonary (pulmonic) valve, between the right ventricle and the pulmonary artery;

• the mitral valve, between the left atrium and left ventricle; and

• the aortic valve, between the left ventricle and the aorta.

It states that “each valve has a set of “flaps” (also called leaflets or cusps). The mitral valve normally has two flaps; the others have three.”

The website states that “the normal blood flow is a cycle that flows like this; body-heart-lungs-heart-body.”

Helping her students gain a better understanding of that cycle is why Ivey had them students make clay models of the heart and is part of her philosophy of the importance of hands-on learning in the classroom.

“When we did the models, the students were able to gain understanding that the blood comes in to the heart needing oxygen,” Ivey said. “It goes to the lungs and then back to the heart for distribution to the body.

“I’m a hands-on person, that’s the way I teach,” Ivey said. “That gave the students a way to put their hands on it and develop it themselves.”

Heart Month

February is Heart Month, an annual event sponsored by the American Heart Association to promote public awareness of heart disease and the threat it poses, especially to women. Heart disease is the leading cause of death of Americans in general and of women in particular. It can and does lead to cardiac arrest, a situation that can be fatal if those who suffer it don’t get medical attention.

Making sure someone in cardiac arrest has a chance at survival is the purpose of the related subject Ivey is teaching her students: CPR.

“Since it is National Heart Month I decided to do the heart section and CPR,” Ivey said of her lesson plans. “This year I am working with Mr. (Wes) Foster and his (Firefighting and Law Enforcement) Class. We’re working together to get the kids certified.

“We are taking it up to what I’d be teaching in a hospital,” she said of the class. “These students are in Health Science 2 and they are pre-nurses, pre-doctors, and other health care providers.”

CPR

By certified, Ivey means certified in the administering of CPR or Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation which the heart.org website of the American Heart Association describes as “an emergency lifesaving procedure performed when the heart stops beating. Immediate CPR can double or triple chances of survival after cardiac arrest.”

The website states that CPR is important because “keeping the blood flow active — even partially — extends the opportunity for a successful resuscitation once trained medical staff arrive on site.”

Chain Of Survival

CPR is a critical step in the AHA’s “Chain of Survival.“ The heart.org website states that the “links” in the “adult out-of-hospital Chain of Survival” are:

• Recognition of cardiac arrest and activation of the emergency response system (calling 9-1-1 in the US)

• Early CPR with an emphasis on chest compressions

• Rapid defibrillation

• Basic and advanced emergency medical services

• Advanced life support and post-cardiac arrest care

The website states that “a strong Chain of Survival can improve chances of survival and recovery for victims of cardiac arrest.”

A Better Chance Of Survival

During Wednesday’s class, students practiced administering CPR, something Ivey said anyone, with the proper training, can perform, and that everyone should learn how to do.

“CPR is a life saving skill everyone should know,” Ivey said. “CPR can be done with one person or two. What we’re gaining from CPR is the patient or victim has a better chance of survival until they can get to the hospital. These students are going to learn how to perform CPR on adults, children, and infants.”

For more about what the students in Ivey’s class learned about performing CPR on adults, children and infants, see Wednesday’s edition of The Union Times.

Students make models of the human heart

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.