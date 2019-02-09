$800,000 for School of Nursing

Charles Warner | The Union Times The USC Union Science and Nursing Building is home to USC Union’s School of Nursing Program which received a boost this week with the announcement that The Union County Healthcare Foundation was transferring its assets which total approximately $800,000 to the Union-Laurens Commission for Higher Education to support the school. Charles Warner | The Union Times The USC Union Science and Nursing Building is home to USC Union’s School of Nursing Program which received a boost this week with the announcement that The Union County Healthcare Foundation was transferring its assets which total approximately $800,000 to the Union-Laurens Commission for Higher Education to support the school. The Union County Healthcare Foundation is transferring assets totaling $800,000 to the Union-Laurens Commission for Higher Education for the support of the USC Union School of Nursing. The Union County Healthcare Foundation is transferring assets totaling $800,000 to the Union-Laurens Commission for Higher Education for the support of the USC Union School of Nursing.

UNION COUNTY — The Union County Healthcare Foundation is partnering with the Union-Laurens Commission for Higher Education to support the USC Union School of Nursing by giving the commission $800,000 for the school.

In a statement released Wednesday, The Union County Healthcare Foundation Board of Directors stated that “since its inception in 1993, The Union County Healthcare Foundation, with the help of Union County, has raised several million dollars to help support the efforts of the Union Hospital District, which includes our hospital and Ellen Sagar Nursing Center, all while helping to provide high quality, cost-effective health care in Union County.”

The press release states that over the past 26 years, The Union County Healthcare Foundation has helped with the purchase of the following items, just to name a few:

Union Medical Center

• a Picture, Archiving & Communications System for the Radiology Department

• $1 million for the construction of the new Outpatient Surgery Center

• a down payment for the Union Transport van

• a down payment for a new ambulance for Union County EMS

• a fetal heart monitor for the OB Department

• private patient room renovations

• renovations to triage area in ER

• Cardiovascular Stress Testing System for Cardiopulmonary Services

Union County EMS

• STEMI Data Transfer System

• Rescue Truck

• $20,000 toward funding of an Ambulance

Around The Community

• Cardiac Rehabilitation and Treadmill equipment placed at Union’s YMCA, so patients don’t have to travel to Spartanburg for all their cardiac rehabilitation

• car seats for Union Safe Kids in support of their program for car seat inspection & replacement

The press releases states that “the past several years have seen the landscape of health care in Union County change, and to adapt and continue to fulfill our mission, The Union County Healthcare Foundation Board has decided to grant all our assets, totaling approximately $800,000, to the Union-Laurens Commission for Higher Education, for the express intent of supporting the USC Union School of Nursing.”

It states that “fundraising events such as Shag Night, golf tournaments, and the Christmas Gala will continue to be held, and the Foundation and the Nursing program will continue to depend on your support.”

The School Of Nursing

The USC Union School of Nursing will be located in the “USC Union Science and Nursing Building” at 322 East Main Street, Union. USC Union is offering the nursing program through a partnership with USC Aiken which offers a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing and will now be able to offer it through USC Union as well.

In dedicating the building during a ribbon-cutting ceremony in October, USC Union Dean John Catalano said that with the Science and Nursing Building, students majoring in Nursing will be able to take all four years of the program at USC Union and get their Bachelor of Science degree without actually setting foot on the USC Aiken campus. He said this is part of USC Union’s efforts to make use of technology to offer more educational opportunities to its students.

The high-tech nature education in the 21st century was further illustrated when Catalano said there will be a state-of-the-art virtual reality lab in the Science and Nursing Building. Catalano said the lab will be the first of its kind in South Carolina and is being designed and developed by a new member of the USC Union staff, Dr. David Hudson, who holds a Ph.D in Biology and taught for many years at the University of Miami. He said that the lab will enable students to do the lab work required for the study of chemistry, biology, anatomy, and physiology in virtual reality. This would include dissection which Catalano said would be as realistic as if the students were actually dissecting a real body.

While students will do their coursework at the Science and Nursing Building, Catalano said the clinical portion of their training will be at the Union Medical Center in Union and the Laurens-Clinton Hospital in Laurens. He said this is another sign of the cooperative effort involved in making the Science and Nursing Building a reality, an effort that he said will not only benefit USC Union and it students, but also the Union Medical Center and the Laurens-Clinton Hospital and the communities they serve.

Thank You

In announcing the transfer of the Foundation’s assets Wednesday, The Board Chairman stated that “as we make this transition, I would like to thank the Board members of the Healthcare Foundation for their efforts over the years. I’d like to thank Greta Bailey for all her hard work and tireless efforts to continue the success of the Foundation, and I’d like to thank all past board members for their efforts through the years.”

The Board Chairman also issued “a very special thank you to our founding board members” who are listed below:

• Joseph A. Camunas, M.D.

• H. Woodliff Sanford, M.D.

• Barham F. Kennedy

• John M. Baarcke, D.M.D

• Jerry M. Bruce

• Willard M. Hines, Sr.

• Loy M. Howard

• Mrs. Harold P. Hope

• F. Everett Leigh

• Mrs. Henry Madden

• Carl L. Mason

• Mrs. Henry B. Richardson

• Helen M. Stockinger, M.D.

• Mrs. P. K. Switzer

• L. Randy Wilburn

• Mrs. John L. Ward, Jr

“Their insight and willingness not only to identify but to fill a need helped lead the Union County Healthcare Foundation down a path of helping others,” The Board Chairman stated. “I would also like to say a very special thank you to the citizens of Union County. Your support over the past 26 years has been invaluable, and the USC Union Nursing Program looks forward to your continued support.“

The press released stated that “you can support the Nursing Program today by purchasing your tickets to Shag Night by calling Greta Bailey at 441-3363.”

“Thank you all once again,” The Board Chairman stated, “and let’s make the USC Union Nursing Program the best ever.“

Charles Warner | The Union Times The USC Union Science and Nursing Building is home to USC Union’s School of Nursing Program which received a boost this week with the announcement that The Union County Healthcare Foundation was transferring its assets which total approximately $800,000 to the Union-Laurens Commission for Higher Education to support the school. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_web1_Science-and-Nursing-Building.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times The USC Union Science and Nursing Building is home to USC Union’s School of Nursing Program which received a boost this week with the announcement that The Union County Healthcare Foundation was transferring its assets which total approximately $800,000 to the Union-Laurens Commission for Higher Education to support the school. The Union County Healthcare Foundation is transferring assets totaling $800,000 to the Union-Laurens Commission for Higher Education for the support of the USC Union School of Nursing. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_Union-County-Healthcare-Foundation.jpg The Union County Healthcare Foundation is transferring assets totaling $800,000 to the Union-Laurens Commission for Higher Education for the support of the USC Union School of Nursing.

From The Union County Healthcare Foundation

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.