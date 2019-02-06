Wearing red to fight a killer

Facebook photo The management and staff of Arthur State Bank wore red on Friday, February 1 in celebration of “National Wear Red Day” which kicks off Heart Month. Sponsored by the American Heart Association National Wear Red Day and Hearth Month are designed to help raise public awareness of the threat of heart disease, the number one cause of death in America, especially of women. Facebook photo The management and staff of Arthur State Bank wore red on Friday, February 1 in celebration of “National Wear Red Day” which kicks off Heart Month. Sponsored by the American Heart Association National Wear Red Day and Hearth Month are designed to help raise public awareness of the threat of heart disease, the number one cause of death in America, especially of women. Facebook photo At Smith’s Jewelry Store the staff wore red in honor of “Nation Wear Red Day” to help kick off “Heart Month” in Union County. National Wear Red Day is held the first Friday of each February which is Heart Month, an annual event sponsored by the American Heart Association to help raise public awareness of the threat of heart disease, the number one cause of death in America, especially of women. Facebook photo At Smith’s Jewelry Store the staff wore red in honor of “Nation Wear Red Day” to help kick off “Heart Month” in Union County. National Wear Red Day is held the first Friday of each February which is Heart Month, an annual event sponsored by the American Heart Association to help raise public awareness of the threat of heart disease, the number one cause of death in America, especially of women. Facebook photo The office was decked out in red and so were the members of the staff of Primary Care of Union for “National Wear Red Day” on Friday, February 1. The first Friday of each each February is National Wear Red Day, which kicks off Heart Month, both of which are annual events sponsored by the American Heart Association. Both are part of the Association’s efforts to promote public awareness of heart disease, the number one cause of death in America, especially for women. Facebook photo The office was decked out in red and so were the members of the staff of Primary Care of Union for “National Wear Red Day” on Friday, February 1. The first Friday of each each February is National Wear Red Day, which kicks off Heart Month, both of which are annual events sponsored by the American Heart Association. Both are part of the Association’s efforts to promote public awareness of heart disease, the number one cause of death in America, especially for women. Facebook photo Melisssa Youngblood (left) and Rebecka Smith-French wear red and urge others to do so as part of “National Wear Red Day” and “Heart Month.” February is Heart Month, an annual event sponsored by the American Heart Association, which is kicked off by National Wear Red Day which is held the first Friday of the month. The message of both events is “love your heart” by being aware of the danger of heart disease and taking steps to prevent yourself from falling victim to the various forms of the disease. Heart disease is a threat to both men and women, but especially women for whom it is the leading cause of death. Facebook photo Melisssa Youngblood (left) and Rebecka Smith-French wear red and urge others to do so as part of “National Wear Red Day” and “Heart Month.” February is Heart Month, an annual event sponsored by the American Heart Association, which is kicked off by National Wear Red Day which is held the first Friday of the month. The message of both events is “love your heart” by being aware of the danger of heart disease and taking steps to prevent yourself from falling victim to the various forms of the disease. Heart disease is a threat to both men and women, but especially women for whom it is the leading cause of death. Facebook photo The Union County YMCA was decked out in red with the message of “growing healthy hearts” and those who were there on Friday, February 1 were dressed in red to help reinforce that message. February 1 was “National Wear Red Day” which kicks off “Heart Month,” both of which are events sponsored by the American Heart Association to raise public awareness of the danger of heart disease, the number one killer of Americans in general and women in particular. The events also seek to raise public awareness of healthy lifestyle choices in keeping hearts healthy and safe from heart disease. Facebook photo The Union County YMCA was decked out in red with the message of “growing healthy hearts” and those who were there on Friday, February 1 were dressed in red to help reinforce that message. February 1 was “National Wear Red Day” which kicks off “Heart Month,” both of which are events sponsored by the American Heart Association to raise public awareness of the danger of heart disease, the number one killer of Americans in general and women in particular. The events also seek to raise public awareness of healthy lifestyle choices in keeping hearts healthy and safe from heart disease. Facebook photo Wearing red and holding up a sign that urges everyone to love their heart, Union County Clerk of Court Melanie Lawson did her part to help promote public awareness of the dangers of heart disease on “National Wear Red Day.” Held the first Friday in February, National Wear Red Day kicks off “Heart Month,” an annual campaign of the American Heart Association which seeks to educate the public about heart disease, the number killer of Americans in general and women in particular. The campaign also seeks to educate the public about how healthy lifestyle choices can treat or even prevent the disease and thus save lives. Facebook photo Wearing red and holding up a sign that urges everyone to love their heart, Union County Clerk of Court Melanie Lawson did her part to help promote public awareness of the dangers of heart disease on “National Wear Red Day.” Held the first Friday in February, National Wear Red Day kicks off “Heart Month,” an annual campaign of the American Heart Association which seeks to educate the public about heart disease, the number killer of Americans in general and women in particular. The campaign also seeks to educate the public about how healthy lifestyle choices can treat or even prevent the disease and thus save lives.

UNION — The month of February got off to a colorful start in Union as the management and staff of a number of businesses and offices in the downtown area wore red to help in the fight against an exceptionally dangerous killer.

Heart Disease

That killer is heart disease, a term the Mayo Clinic website (www.mayoclinic.org) states “describes a range of conditions that affect your heart. Diseases under the heart disease umbrella include blood vessel diseases, such as coronary artery disease; heart rhythm problems (arrhythmias); and heart defects you’re born with (congenital heart defects), among others.”

The website states that “the term ‘heart disease’ is often used interchangeably with the term ‘cardiovascular disease.’ Cardiovascular disease generally refers to conditions that involve narrowed or blocked blood vessels that can lead to a heart attack, chest pain (angina) or stroke. Other heart conditions, such as those that affect your heart’s muscle, valves or rhythm, also are considered forms of heart disease.”

It adds that “many forms of heart disease can be prevented or treated with healthy lifestyle choices.”

Heart Month

The prevention or treatment of heart disease through healthy lifestyle choices is the goal of “Heart Month,” which is held each February and is described by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute as “a national initiative to encourage and motivate everyone to adopt heart healthy behaviors, together. We’re more successful at meeting our health goals when we join forces with others.”

National Wear Red Day

That joining of forces starts with “National Wear Red Day” which kicks off Heart Month and the activities designed to promote awareness of the fact that heart disease is the number one cause of death of Americans in general and women in particular.

National Wear Red Day seeks to raise awareness of this grim reality and the need of each of us to take steps to prevent ourselves from becoming one of those statistics. Sponsored nationally by the American Heart Association’s Go Red For Women Campaign, National Wear Red Day encourages the public to wear red — which symbolizes in memory or in honor those affected by heart disease or stroke — on the first Friday of February to raise awareness of the threat of heart disease, especially in women, and the importance of prevention through lifestyle changes.

This year, February’s first Friday fall on February 1 and, in Union, Heart Month got off to a great start as the management and staff of a number of businesses and offices on Main Street in downtown Union wore red. Taking part in National Wear Red Day in Union were Arthur State Bank, Smith’s Jewelry, Primary Care of Union, the Union County YMCA, Union County Clerk of Court Melanie Lawson, and Melissa Youngblood, Media Information Technology Director for The Union Connection Cable Channel 192.

Paint The Town Red

In 2018, Youngblood, a heart attack survivor, served as Go Red for Women Spokeswoman for the Upstate Chapter of the American Heart Association, one of 12 spokeswomen for the campaign in the Upstate. While serving in that capacity, Youngblood spearheaded Heart Month activities in Union including the local “Paint The Town Red” project in which participants decorate their windows with red dresses and hearts throughout February to promote awareness of heart health issues, especially heart disease in women.

According to the American Heart Association, a woman dies of heart disease every 80 seconds and that:

• Heart disease and stroke kill one in three women in the U.S., yet 80 percent of cardievents may be prevented.

• Cardiovascular diseases and stroke kill around 16 women every day in South Carolina.

• An estimated 44 million women in the U.S. are affected by cardiovascular diseases.

• 90 percent of women have one or more risk factors for developing heart disease, yet only one in five American women believe that heart disease is her greatest health threat.

• Women comprise only 24 percent of participants in all heart-related studies.

• Women are less likely to call 911 for themselves when experiencing symptoms of a heart attack than they are if someone else were having a heart attack.

• Only 36 percent of African-American women and 34 percent of Hispanic women know that heart disease is their greatest health risk, compared with 65 percent of Caucasian women.

Paint The Town Red is part of the efforts of the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women campaign to increase awareness among women in particular and the public as a whole of the threat heart disease poses to women. Those businesses and other organizations that participate do so by either placing a red dress cling — the symbol of the American Heart Association’s “Go Red For Women” campaign — in their windows or decorate their windows using their own creativity.

Benefits

Go Red for Women is not just for women, but because of the threat heart disease poses to women they are especially urged to get involved with it for the following reasons provided by the American Heart Association:

• Women involved with the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women movement live healthier lives, and nearly 90 percent have made at least one healthy behavior change.

• Go Red for Women encourages women to take charge of their health and schedule a wellness visit to learn about health status and risk for diseases:

Get your numbers — ask your doctor to check your blood pressure, cholesterol and glucose.

Own your lifestyle — stop smoking, lose weight, be physically active and eat healthy.

Raise your voice — advocate for more women-related research and education.

Educate your family — make healthy food choices for you and your family, and teach your kids the importance of staying active.

Donate — show your support with a donation of time or money.

For more about Heart Month and its constituent activities contact Melissa Youngblood at 864-426-5008.

Facebook photo The management and staff of Arthur State Bank wore red on Friday, February 1 in celebration of “National Wear Red Day” which kicks off Heart Month. Sponsored by the American Heart Association National Wear Red Day and Hearth Month are designed to help raise public awareness of the threat of heart disease, the number one cause of death in America, especially of women. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_Arthur-State-Bank-Wear-Red-Day.jpg Facebook photo The management and staff of Arthur State Bank wore red on Friday, February 1 in celebration of “National Wear Red Day” which kicks off Heart Month. Sponsored by the American Heart Association National Wear Red Day and Hearth Month are designed to help raise public awareness of the threat of heart disease, the number one cause of death in America, especially of women. Facebook photo At Smith’s Jewelry Store the staff wore red in honor of “Nation Wear Red Day” to help kick off “Heart Month” in Union County. National Wear Red Day is held the first Friday of each February which is Heart Month, an annual event sponsored by the American Heart Association to help raise public awareness of the threat of heart disease, the number one cause of death in America, especially of women. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_Smith-s-Jewelry-Wear-Red-Day.jpg Facebook photo At Smith’s Jewelry Store the staff wore red in honor of “Nation Wear Red Day” to help kick off “Heart Month” in Union County. National Wear Red Day is held the first Friday of each February which is Heart Month, an annual event sponsored by the American Heart Association to help raise public awareness of the threat of heart disease, the number one cause of death in America, especially of women. Facebook photo The office was decked out in red and so were the members of the staff of Primary Care of Union for “National Wear Red Day” on Friday, February 1. The first Friday of each each February is National Wear Red Day, which kicks off Heart Month, both of which are annual events sponsored by the American Heart Association. Both are part of the Association’s efforts to promote public awareness of heart disease, the number one cause of death in America, especially for women. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_Primary-Care-Of-Union-Wear-Red-Day.jpg Facebook photo The office was decked out in red and so were the members of the staff of Primary Care of Union for “National Wear Red Day” on Friday, February 1. The first Friday of each each February is National Wear Red Day, which kicks off Heart Month, both of which are annual events sponsored by the American Heart Association. Both are part of the Association’s efforts to promote public awareness of heart disease, the number one cause of death in America, especially for women. Facebook photo Melisssa Youngblood (left) and Rebecka Smith-French wear red and urge others to do so as part of “National Wear Red Day” and “Heart Month.” February is Heart Month, an annual event sponsored by the American Heart Association, which is kicked off by National Wear Red Day which is held the first Friday of the month. The message of both events is “love your heart” by being aware of the danger of heart disease and taking steps to prevent yourself from falling victim to the various forms of the disease. Heart disease is a threat to both men and women, but especially women for whom it is the leading cause of death. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_Melissa-Youngblood-and-Rebecka-Smith-French-Wear-Red-Day.jpg Facebook photo Melisssa Youngblood (left) and Rebecka Smith-French wear red and urge others to do so as part of “National Wear Red Day” and “Heart Month.” February is Heart Month, an annual event sponsored by the American Heart Association, which is kicked off by National Wear Red Day which is held the first Friday of the month. The message of both events is “love your heart” by being aware of the danger of heart disease and taking steps to prevent yourself from falling victim to the various forms of the disease. Heart disease is a threat to both men and women, but especially women for whom it is the leading cause of death. Facebook photo The Union County YMCA was decked out in red with the message of “growing healthy hearts” and those who were there on Friday, February 1 were dressed in red to help reinforce that message. February 1 was “National Wear Red Day” which kicks off “Heart Month,” both of which are events sponsored by the American Heart Association to raise public awareness of the danger of heart disease, the number one killer of Americans in general and women in particular. The events also seek to raise public awareness of healthy lifestyle choices in keeping hearts healthy and safe from heart disease. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_Ladies-At-The-YMCA-Wear-Red-Day.jpg Facebook photo The Union County YMCA was decked out in red with the message of “growing healthy hearts” and those who were there on Friday, February 1 were dressed in red to help reinforce that message. February 1 was “National Wear Red Day” which kicks off “Heart Month,” both of which are events sponsored by the American Heart Association to raise public awareness of the danger of heart disease, the number one killer of Americans in general and women in particular. The events also seek to raise public awareness of healthy lifestyle choices in keeping hearts healthy and safe from heart disease. Facebook photo Wearing red and holding up a sign that urges everyone to love their heart, Union County Clerk of Court Melanie Lawson did her part to help promote public awareness of the dangers of heart disease on “National Wear Red Day.” Held the first Friday in February, National Wear Red Day kicks off “Heart Month,” an annual campaign of the American Heart Association which seeks to educate the public about heart disease, the number killer of Americans in general and women in particular. The campaign also seeks to educate the public about how healthy lifestyle choices can treat or even prevent the disease and thus save lives. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_Melanie-Lawson-Wear-Red-Day.jpg Facebook photo Wearing red and holding up a sign that urges everyone to love their heart, Union County Clerk of Court Melanie Lawson did her part to help promote public awareness of the dangers of heart disease on “National Wear Red Day.” Held the first Friday in February, National Wear Red Day kicks off “Heart Month,” an annual campaign of the American Heart Association which seeks to educate the public about heart disease, the number killer of Americans in general and women in particular. The campaign also seeks to educate the public about how healthy lifestyle choices can treat or even prevent the disease and thus save lives.

‘Wear Red Day’ kicks off ‘Heart Month’

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.