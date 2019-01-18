‘Paint The Town Red’ in February

Image courtesy of Melissa Youngblood Businesses interested in taking part in the “Paint The Town Red” campaign in February are asked to fill out and return this participation form to Melissa Youngblood by Monday, January 21. Paint The Town Red is an annual event held during Heart Month (February) and is designed to help increase public awareness of the threat of heart disease. Image courtesy of Melissa Youngblood Businesses interested in taking part in the “Paint The Town Red” campaign in February are asked to fill out and return this participation form to Melissa Youngblood by Monday, January 21. Paint The Town Red is an annual event held during Heart Month (February) and is designed to help increase public awareness of the threat of heart disease. Image courtesy of Melissa Youngblood February is National Heart Month and this flyer shows how everyone can do their part in the fight against heart disease. The month is part of the effort to educate the American people about the dangers of heart disease which is the leading cause of death in women. Image courtesy of Melissa Youngblood February is National Heart Month and this flyer shows how everyone can do their part in the fight against heart disease. The month is part of the effort to educate the American people about the dangers of heart disease which is the leading cause of death in women. Image courtesy of Melissa Youngblood February 1 is National Wear Red Day which kicks off National Heart Month and the accompanying Paint The Town Red campaign. The events are designed to help raise public awareness of heart disease and encourage people to get involved in the fight against the disease. Image courtesy of Melissa Youngblood February 1 is National Wear Red Day which kicks off National Heart Month and the accompanying Paint The Town Red campaign. The events are designed to help raise public awareness of heart disease and encourage people to get involved in the fight against the disease. Image courtesy of Melissa Youngblood Paint The Town Red is part of National Heart Month and businesses and other groups in Union are invited to take part in the event which seeks to raise public awareness of the threat of heart disease. Those who would like to participate in the Paint The Town Red campaign are asked to fill out the participation form and return it Melissa Youngblood by Monday, January 21. Image courtesy of Melissa Youngblood Paint The Town Red is part of National Heart Month and businesses and other groups in Union are invited to take part in the event which seeks to raise public awareness of the threat of heart disease. Those who would like to participate in the Paint The Town Red campaign are asked to fill out the participation form and return it Melissa Youngblood by Monday, January 21. Image courtesy of Melissa Youngblood These are the categories for the Paint the Town Red campaign in Union. Businesses and other organizations in Union are encouraged to take part in the campaign which seeks to raise public awareness of the dangers of heart disease. Those who would like to participate in the event are asked to fill out the participation form and return it to Melissa Youngblood by Monday, January 21. Image courtesy of Melissa Youngblood These are the categories for the Paint the Town Red campaign in Union. Businesses and other organizations in Union are encouraged to take part in the campaign which seeks to raise public awareness of the dangers of heart disease. Those who would like to participate in the event are asked to fill out the participation form and return it to Melissa Youngblood by Monday, January 21.

UNION — It’s almost that time again! Wow, the past year has really flew by. February is Heart Month and as you all know, since my first heart attack back in 2015, I have made it my personal mission to do any and everything I can to spread awareness about the #1 killer of both women and Americans. That #1 killer is Heart Disease. Cancer comes in as the #2 killer, while stroke is #5.

Spokeswoman

I had a fantastic experience in 2018 as a chosen Go Red for Women Spokeswoman for the Upstate Chapter of the American Heart Association. I encountered so many amazing opportunities through the Go Red for Women campaign and met some really great people, including 11 other inspiring women from all over the Upstate who, just like me, have been affected by heart disease or stroke.

Although my year as a spokeswoman has now come to an end, and there are some new ladies filling the role of Upstate spokeswomen in 2019, my passion for this cause has not stopped and never will. I continue to volunteer with this organization and as long as I am able, I plan to do so. This is not about fame or glory of being a spokeswoman to me, nor do I get paid for my efforts, but instead it is about using my story and experience to save lives so that others don’t endure what I have and so that we can all live longer, healthier lives.

Cardiac events are 80% preventable with lifestyle changes and the proper knowledge of the warning signs. But yet, there are still 1 in 3 women dying of heart disease or stroke each year. I am working towards changing those statistics and hoping to someday help put an end to heart disease and stroke. The symptoms of a heart attack differ between a man and a woman. My first symptom was jaw pain. So, it’s very important to be educated on what triggers to look for.

Paint The Town Red

I’m sure every single person reading this knows someone who has been affected by heart disease or stroke. So, in honor of or in memory of someone you know, and to celebrate heart month, I am doing things a little differently this year.

The American Heart Association usually heads up the “Paint the Town Red” project each year with spokeswomen and volunteers putting it into implementation. However, this year the AHA decided they are going to let each individual spokeswoman or volunteer take ownership of their own community and drive their own heart month activities through awareness and fundraising.

Since my community of Union, SC showed up and showed out last year with the “Paint the Town Red” project, I want to implement that in Union County once again this year, but on a larger scale. I was able to recruit so many businesses last year to take part in the Paint the Town Red project and the Upstate AHA office was so impressed with my volunteer work in Union for this campaign, that they sent Reporter Christine Scarpelli and Photojournalist Ryan Goodman with WSPA 7 News here to do a special “Hometown Spotlight” story here in Union on National Wear Red Day which also featured my personal story. Let’s really make headlines this year and get even more participation! I want this to grow and grow each year.

Go Red For Women

Here’s how the “Paint the Town Red” project works: A red dress is the national symbol for the AHA’s “Go Red For Women” Campaign. You can either simply allow us to put a red dress cling in the window of your business to show your support, or you can decorate your business window with your own heart month themed creativity. In the past, the decorated windows were judged by AHA staff and one winner for the entire upstate area of South Carolina was named.

Last year, some businesses indicated they don’t have a display window, but still wanted to decorate. Some schools wanted to get involved, but had the same problem with no window space.

This year, I’m taking it a step further…there will be several winners chosen and all winners will be right here in Union County. Special recognition/award will be given to the following: 1) Best display window decoration; 2) Best business/office/church decoration (this is for those who don’t have a display window); 3) Best school classroom door or bulletin board decoration (this lets the schools have a fair advantage and have a chance to win) ; 4) Best individual decoration (if anyone not affiliated with a business or school wants to join in on the fun).

To bring heart month in Union County to an even bigger scale, I want to include fundraising in this contest as well and a special award/recognition will be given to the entity who raises the most money for the Upstate chapter of the American Heart Association. How you raise the money is up to you — be creative if you would like.

National Wear Red Day

Don’t forget that this year, National Wear Red Day falls on Friday, February 1, 2019, so I’m also offering a special recognition/award to the person who has the most creative Wear Red Day outfit.

All you restaurants out there, whoever can create the tastiest heart healthy dish will also be recognized. I have a special flyer for you to display in your restaurant for Wear Red Day featuring your special heart healthy dish.

Any elementary schools with grades K-5 whose students want to make a poster or drawing of what they think a healthy heart looks like, get in touch with me if you want to participate in that contest.

And last, but certainly not least, physical activity is important in heart health, so a special award/recognition will also be given to the group who can show me the best and most creative physical activity to get their hearts pumping.

Participation

To participate in the “Paint the Town Red” decorating project, (this includes businesses, schools, clubs, churches, individuals) the flyer and participation form is attached in this email. Simply fill it out and return to me in person or via email at [email protected] no later than January 21. This is the date that I have to let the AHA office know how many red dress clings to order so they will be back in time for February.

Decorations will need to be completed and able to be viewed on Friday, February 1. Someone will come around and take pictures and then they will be judged. I ask that you leave your decorations up the entire month of February for Heart Health Awareness.

If you wish to take part in the Tastiest Heart Healthy Dish, Best Wear Red Day Outfit, Most Money Raised, or Best Physical Activity contests, email me at the email address above, or contact me at (864) 426-5008.

Bringing Awareness

When decorating, be sure to incorporate heart attack and stroke information in your displays if possible. Remember the key is to bring awareness by education so that these health issues can be prevented. If you need any flyers or other heart/stroke information, contact me and I’ll be glad to provide it to you. I will need all completed “Paint the Town Red” participation forms returned to me no later than 5 p.m. on Monday, January 21.

This year I’m also striving to get the younger generation educated and involved, so if your school would like me to come in to speak with your students briefly on heart health, please get in touch with me and we can make it happen.

Business people, individuals, students, sports teams, cheerleaders, clubs, organizations, plant workers, churches, everybody in Union, SC — I want to see you in RED on February 1st ! You went all out and made Union pink in October for breast cancer awareness, let’s do just as much and make it RED in February. Please let me know if I have your support.

I would also love some volunteer helpers. If there are any heart survivors or others who would like to assist me with this year’s heart month activities, please let me know. Heart Month 2019 preparation is now underway — show me what you got Union County!

National Wear Red Day February 1

By Melissa Youngblood Special to The Union Times

Melissa Youngblood is Media Information Technology Director for The Union Connection Cable Channel 192.

Melissa Youngblood is Media Information Technology Director for The Union Connection Cable Channel 192.