Join the fight against breast cancer

UNION COUNTY — The churches of Union County are being asked to get involved or continue their involvement in the fight against breast cancer in partnership with the South Carolina affiliate of an organization that has been battling the disease for more than 35 years.

In a letter asking the churches of Union County to participate in a program on the fight against breast cancer, Sandi Coan, Mission Coordinator for the Susan G. Komen South Carolina Affiliate states that “in South Carolina, the death rate from breast cancer is higher than much of the country and Union County is one of our priority counties in South Carolina. We need to change that and we need your help to do it.”

Coan writes that the Susan G. Komen South Carolina Affiliate “provides education and grants to remove barriers to care but we need advocates to spread the word. By partnering with your organization, we hope to identify and train those advocates as well as provide them with the resources they need to make an impact in their own communities.”

To become a partner in that effort, Coan writes “I hope you will have a representative from your church join me on Saturday, February 23 at 10 a.m. at the Union Medical Center, 322 West South Street, Union, South Carolina, in the conference room.”

Those interested in participating in the class are asked to RSVP Coan at [email protected] or Rena Goode at [email protected]

“Thanks so much and I hope to see you there for our presentation,” Coan said.

Cancer

What is cancer? What is breast cancer?

According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc. website (www.nationalbreastcancer.org) cancer “is a broad term for a class of diseases characterized by abnormal cells that grow and invade healthy cells in the body.“

As for breast cancer, the website states that it “starts in the cells of the breast as a group of cancer cells that can then invade surrounding tissues or spread (metastasize) to other areas of the body.”

Breast Cancer In America

The website provides the following facts about breast cancer in the United States of America:

• One in eight women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime.

• Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in women.

• Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death among women.

• Each year it is estimated that over 252,710 women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer and more than 40,500 will die.

• Although breast cancer in men is rare, an estimated 2,470 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer and approximately 460 will die each year.

• On average, every 2 minutes a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer and 1 woman will die of breast cancer every 13 minutes.

• Over 3.3 million breast cancer survivors are alive in the United States today.

The website states that “there is currently no known cure for breast cancer, and its early diagnosis is critical to survival,” but adds that “increased healthcare costs and a rapidly increasing percentage of uninsured women, many simply cannot afford the cost of screening tests. These women are at a significantly higher risk of dying from breast cancer if later diagnosed.”

About Susan G. Komen® and Komen South Carolina

Susan G. Komen is the world’s largest breast cancer organization, funding more breast cancer research than any other nonprofit outside of the U.S. government while providing real-time help to those facing the disease. Komen has set a Bold Goal to reduce the current number of breast cancer deaths by 50 percent in the U.S. by 2026. Since its founding in 1982, Komen has funded more than $956 million in research and provided more than $2.1 billion in funding to screening, education, treatment and psychosocial support programs. Komen has worked in more than 60 countries worldwide. Komen was founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy’s life.

Komen South Carolina is working to better the lives of those facing breast cancer in the local community. Through events like the Komen Lowcountry and SC Mountains to Midlands Races for the Cure®, Komen South Carolina has invested more than $11 million in community breast health programs in our 45 country service area and has helped contribute to the more than $956 million invested globally in research. For more information, call 843-556-8011 or visit komensouthcarolina.org.

Churches asked to participate in Komen conference

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

