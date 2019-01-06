Towards a healthier you in 2019

Image courtesy of Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System The Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System is offering a number of activities in January designed to help you get the new year off to a healthy start. Image courtesy of Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System The Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System is offering a number of activities in January designed to help you get the new year off to a healthy start.

SPARTANBURG — Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System’s January events are here to help you kick off your new year. Find out what you can do to stop living with joint pain at our joint care seminar. Take a tour of your local grocery store to learn how you can stick with your nutrition goals and join our SAIL classes and stay active and independent for life.

• Diabetes Self-Management Education

Diabetes affects every organ in the body and Medical Group of the Carolinas — Diabetes Education can help you learn to manage it. Participants in this program receive a free blood glucose meter and diabetes reference book. You must have a physician’s referral to participate, and insurance will be filed for the program’s cost. Call 864-849-9705 to schedule a class near you.

• Tai Chi For Cancer Survivors

Tuesdays in January, 5:30 p.m.

Bearden-Josey Center for Breast Health education room

Cancer patients and survivors learn how to improve balance, breathing and relaxation. Registration is not required for this free event. Please call 864-560-6747 for more information.

• Yoga For Cancer Survivors

Thursdays in January, 5:30 p.m.

Bearden-Josey Center for Breast Health education room

Our registered yoga instructor teaches cancer patients and survivors to relax mind and body with gentle yoga. Beginners and those with yoga experience are welcome. Registration is not required for this free event. Please call 864-560-6747 for more information.

• Healthy And Balanced

Mondays in January, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Gibbs Cancer Center & Research Institute, Spartanburg

Maintaining a healthy weight, eating a nutrient-rich diet and exercising after the completion of cancer treatment can be challenging. With the proper tools and support, you can find your healthy balance while achieving your weight loss and physical activity goals. Join us weekly and work towards being healthy and balanced. To register for this event, call 864-560-7618.

• Stay Active & Independent for Life (SAIL)

Thursdays, Jan. 10, 17, 24 and 31, 9-10 a.m.

Tuesdays, Jan. 8, 15, 22 and 29, 9-10 a.m.

Cleveland Park Events Center

Fridays, Jan. 11, 18 and 25, 10:45-11:45 a.m

Tuesdays, Jan. 15, 22 and 29, 10:45-11:45 a.m..

Elite Senior Day Center

Join us for a one-hour fitness class for older adults designed to increase strength and balance, keeping you active and independent. Registration is not required for this free class, which includes exercises and a workbook.

• Pre-Diabetes Workshop

Monday, Jan. 7, 10-11 a.m.

Medical Group of the Carolinas — Diabetes Education, Regional Outpatient Center

Did you know that one in three American adults has pre-diabetes? Good news is we can help! Attend this one-hour group to learn more about pre-diabetes, how it can be managed, and the community resources available to help you prevent diabetes. Call 864-849-9705 to schedule your appointment.

• Prepared: A Maternity Tour

Monday, Jan. 7, 12:15-1 :15 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 7, 5:45-6:45 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 14, 12:15-1 :15 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 14, 5:45-6:45 p.m.

Spartanburg Medical Center, Montgomery Tower lobby

This guided tour provides expectant parents an opportunity to become familiar with the Labor & Delivery unit, as well as the Mother/Baby units at Spartanburg Medical Center. All questions are welcome. If you are attending a Childbirth or Birth Basics class with us, you do not need to register for a separate tour. These classes include a tour of maternity areas. To register call 864-560-BABY for more information.

• Family Birthing Center Tour — Mary Black

Tuesday, Jan. 8, 5-6 p.m.

Spartanburg Medical Center — Mary Black

Bring your support person and meet our Family Birthing Center staff. The tour will include a look at the labor and delivery suite and nurseries, a preview of our birthing lullaby and information about pre-registration. You will also have the opportunity to sign up for childbirth, breastfeeding and infant care classes. Call 864-573-3005 for more information.

• Prevent T2 — Spartanburg

Tuesday, Jan. 8, 4-4:30 p.m.

Medical Group of the Carolinas — Diabetes Education, Regional Outpatient Center

Want to learn more about how to delay or prevent Type 2 diabetes? Prevent T2 is for you! Please attend one information session to learn more about the program which will begin in January 2018. Registration is not required for Prevent T2 information sessions. For more information call 864-560-6419

• Uplift Support Group

Tuesday, Jan. 8, 6-7 p.m.

Regional Outpatient Center fifth floor, Family Medicine conference room

This free support group, led by a clinical therapist, is offered to all pre- and post-surgical weight loss patients in the Upstate. The goal is to build a strong support system for patients prior to surgery that promotes healthy lifestyle changes and behavior modifications that patients can build upon after surgery. No registration is necessary. Call 864-560-7070 for more information.

• Breastfeeding Class — Mary Black

Tuesday, Jan. 8, 6-8 p.m.

Spartanburg Medical Center — Mary Black

Learn breastfeeding basics and the benefits breastfeeding offers to both mom and baby in this special class taught by a board-certified lactation consultant. For more information, call 864-573-3005 or click the date above to register.

• Prepared Childbirth — 2 Week Series

Tuesdays, Jan. 8 and 15, 6-8:30 p.m.

Spartanburg Medical Center, Montgomery Tower second floor classroom

Learn everything you need to know about the childbirth process and the options available to you during pregnancy, and labor and delivery. Let us give you the information you need to reduce your anxiety and help you have a more positive birth experience. Prepared Childbirth is a comprehensive, fact-based and fun class, covering a wide variety of topics pertaining to your baby’s birthday. It is suggested that you attend this class six to 12 weeks prior to your due date. Call 864-560-BABY for more information.

• Table for Two

Wednesdays, Jan. 9, 16, 23 and 30, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 19, 9:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Spartanburg Medical Center, Montgomery Tower second floor classroom

Table for Two is a free casual gathering for breastfeeding mothers and their babies to meet other new moms, discuss concerns and learn tips on breastfeeding and life with a new baby. Attendance is encouraged after your baby is 2 weeks old. The gathering is designed to be supportive, welcoming and casual, so come as you are and attend when you can! Call 864-560-BABY for more information.

• Weight Loss Surgery Information Seminar

Wednesday, Jan. 9, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 16, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Regional Outpatient Center fifth floor, Family Medicine conference room

This free class covers detailed information about gastric bypass, sleeve gastrectomy and Lap-Band weight loss surgery. Since the beginning of our program in 2003, we have performed more than 2,300 weight loss surgeries. Call 864-560-7070 for more information.

• Healthy Eating in the New Year

Thursday, Jan. 10, 12 -1 p.m.

Pelham Medical Center Medical Office Building Community Room

Start the new year off right. Get the information you need to start eating healthy and change your life. Advance registration is required and a healthy lunch will be provided. Call 864-849-9130 to register.

• Prepared Parents: Infant Care

Thursday, Jan. 10, 6-8 p.m.

Spartanburg Medical Center, Montgomery Tower second floor classroom

Designed to prepare expectant parents for their baby’s impending arrival, this class teaches routine care for a newborn baby. Topics include: breastfeeding, diapering, bathing and safety information, as well as many other tips. There is even a time for hands-on practice to help you feel more comfortable in your exciting new role as mom and dad. This class is co-taught by one of our local pediatricians and a perinatal educator. Call 864-560-BABY (2229) for more information.

• Mobile Mammography

Saturday, Jan. 12, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Munchies Gas and Go, Blacksburg, SC

Join us as our Mobile Mammography Unit visits your community. One call could save your life. All women 40 and older should have a screening mammogram every 12 months. Call 864-560-7777 to schedule an appointment.

Need help? The Mammography Assistance Program provides free mammograms to women in Spartanburg, Cherokee and Union counties who are uninsured and would otherwise be unable to afford this life-saving screening. To learn more about the Mammography Assistance program, call 864-560-6144.

• Prepared Parents: Infant CPR

Saturday, Jan. 15, 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Saturday, Jan. 15, 10:45-11:45 a.m.

Spartanburg Medical Center, Montgomery Tower second floor classroom

This non-certification Infant CPR class is designed specifically for expectant parents. Our essential hands-on class provides the skills and confidence to turn a life-threatening situation into a lifesaving one. Come gain the confidence, skills and knowledge essential to saving an infant’s life. To register, click on the date of the class or call 864-560-BABY for more information.

• Pelham Carb Counters

Tuesday, Jan. 15, 5-6 p.m.

Pelham Medical Center, Medical Office Building community room

This free support group is intended for people currently living with diabetes or who are at high risk of developing the disease. Certified diabetes educators lead the discussion and answer questions. Registration is not required, for more information call 864-849-9339.

• Grocery Store Tour — Gaffney

Tuesday, Jan. 15, 7-9 p.m.

BI-LO — Gaffney

Do you have trouble sorting through the many products at the grocery store? Is it hard to eat healthy on a budget? Join dietitian Kerri Stewart, RD, LD, for an interactive tour of your local grocery store. Learn what to look for on a food label, healthy cooking tips and recipes, and general advice for navigating any grocery store. Space is limited to six per tour so advance registration is required. Call the Joe R. Utley Heart Resource Center with questions at 864-560-4472.

• Heart Matters Support Group

Wednesday, Jan. 16, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

First Presbyterian Church — Spartanburg

Held in the William L. Arthur Center at First Presbyterian Church, Heart Matters is a support group for women living with or at risk of heart disease. Lunch and monthly programs are provided. Call 864-560-8185 for more information.

• Prepared Breastfeeding

Thursday, Jan. 17, 6-8 p.m.

Spartanburg Medical Center, Montgomery Tower second floor classroom

This two-hour class will help you get a healthy start to breastfeeding your newborn. You will learn about milk production, feeding cues, latching techniques, milk storage and problem-solving tips for successful breastfeeding. This class is taught by a certified lactation consultant. Please feel free to bring your spouse or support person. Call 864-560-BABY for more information.

• Prepared Siblings

Tuesday, Jan. 22, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Spartanburg Medical Center, Montgomery Tower second floor classroom

This fun and interactive class introduces brothers and sisters to the change they can expect when their sibling is born. Soon-to-be big brothers and sisters between 3 and 12 years old will learn about new babies, their new role as a big brother or sister and how they can help at home. A tour of the Labor & Delivery unit will help ease their apprehension about the big day. Children may bring their favorite doll or toy for a diaper demo. Call 864-560-BABY for more information.

• Joint Care Seminar — Mary Black

Wednesday, Jan. 23, 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Education Classroom, Spartanburg Medical Center — Mary Black

Do you suffer from hip or knee pain due to arthritis, injury or overuse? If so, the Joint Care Program at Spartanburg Medical Center – Mary Black invites you to attend one of our free seminars. Learn about treatment options, our customized approach to joint replacement and how we’ll be there for you every step of the way. Call 864-216-4709 for more information or to schedule a free seminar at your church, community center or business.

• Grocery Store Tour — Spartanburg County

Friday, Jan. 25, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

BI-LO – Inman

Do you have trouble sorting through the many products at the grocery store? Is it hard to eat healthy on a budget? Join dietitian Kerri Stewart, RD, LD, for an interactive tour of your local grocery store. Learn what to look for on a food label, healthy cooking tips and recipes, and general advice for navigating any grocery store. Space is limited to six per tour so advance registration is required. Call the Joe R. Utley Heart Resource Center with questions at 864-560-4472.

• Complementary and Alternative Medicine

Thursday, Jan. 31, 12-1 p.m.

Pelham Medical Center Medical Office Building Community Room

What are complementary and alternate medicines? Is there a difference? Should you talk to your doctor about how to include them in your care? Join Wayne Davis, Jr., MD, to get all your questions about alternative and complementary medicine answered. Advance registration is required and a healthy lunch will be provided. Call 864-849-9130 to register.

