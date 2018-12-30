Photo courtesy of Alexis Jennings Alyric McCluney, 3, has had open heart surgery twice in her young life and has faced other surgeries and complications. Despite this she is still a happy little child with a fascination about school buses. Recently, she got the chance to ride a school bus and had a wonderful time doing so. Photo courtesy of Alexis Jennings Alyric McCluney, 3, has had open heart surgery twice in her young life and has faced other surgeries and complications. Despite this she is still a happy little child with a fascination about school buses. Recently, she got the chance to ride a school bus and had a wonderful time doing so. Photo courtesy of Alexis Jennings Alyric McCluney, 3, prepares to take her first ride on a school bus. According to her mother, Alyric is fascinated by school buses and always wanted to ride one. Recently, thanks to the kindness of Sammie Tucker with the Union County School District, Alyric got to ride a school bus and had a wonderful time doing so. Photo courtesy of Alexis Jennings Alyric McCluney, 3, prepares to take her first ride on a school bus. According to her mother, Alyric is fascinated by school buses and always wanted to ride one. Recently, thanks to the kindness of Sammie Tucker with the Union County School District, Alyric got to ride a school bus and had a wonderful time doing so. Photo courtesy of Alexis Jennings Sammie Tucker sits at the wheel of the school bus that had a very special passenger recently. Her name is Alyric McCluney, who, at the age of 3, has had to undergo open heart surgery. Alyric is fascinated with school buses and her mother, Alexis Jennings, called Tucker and asked if Alyric could ride on one and he agreed. The child, her mother, and other family members got to ride on the bus to Alyric’s delight. Photo courtesy of Alexis Jennings Sammie Tucker sits at the wheel of the school bus that had a very special passenger recently. Her name is Alyric McCluney, who, at the age of 3, has had to undergo open heart surgery. Alyric is fascinated with school buses and her mother, Alexis Jennings, called Tucker and asked if Alyric could ride on one and he agreed. The child, her mother, and other family members got to ride on the bus to Alyric’s delight. Photo courtesy of Alexis Jennings Shereeka Rodgers holds her goddaughter, Alyric McCluney, as they prepare to take a ride on a school bus. Alyric, 3, is fascinated with school buses and her mother, Alexis Jennings, was able to arrange for her to ride one driven by Sammie Tucker of the Union County School District. It was a memorable experience and a dream come true for Alyric. Photo courtesy of Alexis Jennings Shereeka Rodgers holds her goddaughter, Alyric McCluney, as they prepare to take a ride on a school bus. Alyric, 3, is fascinated with school buses and her mother, Alexis Jennings, was able to arrange for her to ride one driven by Sammie Tucker of the Union County School District. It was a memorable experience and a dream come true for Alyric. Photo courtesy of Alexis Jennings Having had open heart surgery twice in her young life, Alyric McCluney, 3, has been through a lot, but right here she looks quite happy as she takes her first ride on a school bus. The trip was arranged by her mother, Alexis Jennings, and made possible by Sammie Tucker with the Union County School District. During her ride, Alyric sang “The Wheels On The Bus” and asked lots of questions about the things on the bus and just had a great time all around. Photo courtesy of Alexis Jennings Having had open heart surgery twice in her young life, Alyric McCluney, 3, has been through a lot, but right here she looks quite happy as she takes her first ride on a school bus. The trip was arranged by her mother, Alexis Jennings, and made possible by Sammie Tucker with the Union County School District. During her ride, Alyric sang “The Wheels On The Bus” and asked lots of questions about the things on the bus and just had a great time all around.

UNION — A ride on a school bus may not seem like a big deal to most but to a little girl who has had to face more health problems in her first three years of life than most people will in their lifetimes it was a dream come true.

Alyric McCluney is the daughter of Alexis Jennings and Lance McCluney and her mother said that her daughter has had open heart surgery not once, but twice, the first one being on December 22, 2015 when she was only 7 days old and the second a year later on December 22, 2016 just seven days after her first birthday. In addition, Jennings said her daughter has also had “many more surgeries and complications” during the past three years.

Being only three years old, Alyric hasn’t been able to go to school, but her mother said “she has a love for school buses” and wanted to ride them.

Jennings said she called Sammie Tucker who she said is over transportation for the Union County School District to ask if her daughter could ride on a school bus and he said yes.

On Wednesday, December 19, Jennings said Tucker made her daughter’s dream a reality at 11 a.m. that morning by giving Alyric a ride around town on a school bus.

Jennings said that she, along with Alyric’s godmother, Shereeka Whitener Rodgers, and her grandmother, Beverly Jennings, gathered with Alyric at the bus stop “to see her wish come true.” She said that as she rode on the bus, Alyric “sang ‘The Wheels On The Bus’ song and smiled and looked around asking what was everything on the bus. She really enjoyed her bus ride.”

While some might not think riding a school bus is a big deal, Jennings said it meant so much to her daughter to be able to do so and she thanked Tucker for making it happen.

“All it took was one phone call,” Jennings said. “He (Tucker) was just as excited as she was. We thank him so much for taking time out of his schedule.”

Jennings added that “while others will think it is just a bus ride, Alyric feels it was much more.”

