SRF announces $569K in grants available

SPARTANBURG — The Spartanburg Regional Foundation will provide $569,000 in health-related grants in 2019 as part of its continuing efforts to improve the health and wellness of communities across the Upstate. These grants are made possible by the financial support of Spartanburg Regional Foundation donors.

The Foundation will evaluate funding opportunities for projects within Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System’s service area, including Spartanburg, Cherokee and Union counties. Priority funding for the 2019 grants program will be to support programs and organizations that expand access to health care for Upstate residents.

“The Foundation’s annual grants program is one of the highlights of our year,” said Kristy Caradori, executive director of the Spartanburg Regional Foundation. “We are proud to support nonprofits and healthcare system initiatives that make our community a healthier place.”

Applying for a grant is a two-step process. Those interested must submit a letter of intent through an online grant portal. Letters of intent will be accepted from Jan. 28 through 5 p.m. on Feb. 19. If the letter of intent is approved, an invitation will be sent to submit a full grant proposal by March 19 at 5 p.m.

An optional training session for community organizations will be offered to help prospective applicants navigate the online application system on Thursday, Jan. 24, at 5:30 p.m., in the Gibbs Cancer Center Auditorium. To register, please contact grants administrator Stacey Dulin Burton at 864-560-6827 or [email protected] by Friday, Jan. 19.

Final funding decisions will be announced on June 5 at a special reception. Please visit RegionalFoundation.com to review the 2019 grant guidelines.

Here is a full list of who received grants in 2018.

• AccessHealth Spartanburg

$20,496

This grant provides funding for expanded services in Cherokee County.

• Charles Lea Center Foundation

$12,700

This grant provides funding to purchase a programmable mannequin to train nursing and direct care staff.

• Cherokee County Meals on Wheels

$5,000

This grant provides funding assistance to deliver nutritious meals to seniors in Cherokee county.

• Children’s Cancer Partners of the Carolinas

$5,000

This grant provides support to families with children diagnosed with cancer from Spartanburg, Cherokee and Union counties.

• Divinity Care

$5,000

This grant provides funding for homeless adult men who need behavioral health counseling, basic life-sustaining medications and dental care.

• EMERGE Family Therapy

$5,000

This grant will provide behavioral and mental health counseling to underserved populations.

• FAVOR Spartanburg

$2,800

This grant provides assistance to expand services in Spartanburg for recovery support.

• Healthy Smiles of Spartanburg, Inc.

$10,000

This grant provides funds to portable pediatric dental equipment and supplies.

• Hope Remains Youth Ranch

$3,000

This grant will provide specialized therapy for children, families and adults facing trauma-related issues.

• Middle Tyger Community Center

$4,800

This grant will support behavioral and mental health counseling for underserved populations.

• Mobile Meal Service of Spartanburg County, Inc.

$1,705

This grant will fund equipment to support nutritious meals for seniors in Spartanburg county.

• Project HOPE Foundation

$10,000

This grant will fund playground equipment for children with autism.

• St. Luke’s Free Medical Clinic

$14,295

This grant provides funds to assist with basic, life-sustaining medications for patients.

• SC School for the Deaf and the Blind Foundation

$12,500

This grant will fund sanitizing equipment for classrooms and vehicles.

• Spartanburg EMS

$15,800

This grant funds equipment supporting patient needs at Spartanburg EMS.

• Spartanburg Lions Club

$5,000

This grant provides funds to help with the cost of glasses for approved patients.

• Spartanburg Medical Center Administration

$150,000

This grant provides funding for a new outdoor multipurpose space for patients and associates at Spartanburg Medical Center.

• Spartanburg Medical Center Emergency Center

$54,906

This grant provides funding for the Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners forensic nurse team.

• Spartanburg Medical Center Language Services

$12,500

This grant funds equipment to support the Interpreter on Wheels program.

• Spartanburg Medical Center Medical Education

$10,800

This grant will provide materials for residents and chaplains to complete specialized training in child protection.

• Spartanburg Medical Center NICU

$17,592

This grant provides funding for a telehealth system in the NICU to support infant care.

• Spartanburg Medical Center Project SEARCH

$6,000

This grant provides funds for equipment for Project SEARCH participants.

• Spartanburg Medical Center Rehabilitation Services

$3,706

This grant provides funding for bariatric training equipment for staff.

• Spartanburg Medical Center Safe Kids

$20,000

This grant provides funds for a new Pediatric Therapeutic Recreation Room at Spartanburg Medical Center.

• Spartanburg Regional Healthcare Services Administration

$40,000

This grant provides funds to expand the senior services program in Spartanburg county.

• Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System Center for Family Medicine

$58,800

This grant provides funds for equipment and training for the Family Medicine Residency Program.

• Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System Security

$12,500

This grant will provide funds to upgrade the specialized security training lab.

• Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System Speech Language Pathology

$42,100

This grant provides funds for a portable swallow study system for patients.

• The Family Effect

$4,000

This grant provides funding assistance for transportation for clients from Spartanburg, Cherokee and Union county.

• TOTAL Ministries

$3,000

This grant provides funds to assist with basic, life-sustaining medications for patients.

• Union County Detention Center

$15,000

This grant provides funding assistance for the construction of a medical facility.

• Union Medical Center Patient Access

$10,000

This grant provides funds for upgrading patient and family waiting areas at Union Medical Center.

The Foundation generally does not fund endowment requests, operating expenses, ongoing salary expenses, multi-year requests, recurring requests, or grants to individuals or loans.

By Baker Maultsby Special to The Union Times

Baker Maultsby is Project Coordinator for the Spartanburg Regional Foundation.

