Hospice holds ‘Light Up A Life’

Photo courtesy of Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System Dove-shaped balloons were released into the sky above Spartanburg Regional Hospice's administrative offices during last Thursday's "Light Up A Life" ceremony. The ceremony was held in memory of those who have died in the past year and their families.

Photo courtesy of Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System Those attending the "Light Up A Life" ceremony at Spartanburg Regional Hospice's administrative offices last Thursday prepare to release dove-shaped balloons into the sky. The annual ceremony honors the memory of those who died during the year and their families.

Photo courtesy of Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System Spartanburg Regional Hospice hosted its annual "Light Up A Life" ceremony on Thursday, December 6. Here Spartanburg Regional Hospice Chaplain Katie Harbin addresses those in attendance. The ceremony featured the release of dove-shaped balloons into the sky in honor of the memory of those who died during the year and their families.

SPARTANBURG — Spartanburg Regional Hospice and the Spartanburg Regional Foundation partnered for the annual Light Up A Life ceremonies on Thursday, Dec. 6, at 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. The ceremony honors those who have died in the past year and their families.

The event featured music and speakers, who reflected on themes of love and hope, and culminated with the release of dove-shaped balloons into the sky above Spartanburg Regional’s administrative offices in the former Beaumont Mill on Pine Street. During the service, the names of those who have passed away were read aloud.

If you would like to know more about the annual Light Up A Life ceremony, visit the “Special Projects” tab at www.regionalfoundation.com.

