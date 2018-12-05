Staying healthy holiday events

Image courtesy of Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System With the holidays December is a busy time of the year and that’s true for the Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System which is sponsoring a wide variety of programs designed to help keep the people of Union County and the rest of the Upstate healthy. Image courtesy of Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System With the holidays December is a busy time of the year and that’s true for the Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System which is sponsoring a wide variety of programs designed to help keep the people of Union County and the rest of the Upstate healthy.

SPARTANBURG — Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System’s December events can help you to stay healthy and balanced. Join our SAIL classes and stay active and independent for life. Learn how to fight back against Type 2 diabetes with Prevent T2 and prepared for your new arrival with our Prepared Families prenatal classes.

• Diabetes Self-Management Education

Diabetes affects every organ in the body and Medical Group of the Carolinas — Diabetes Education can help you learn to manage it. Participants in this program receive a free blood glucose meter and diabetes reference book. You must have a physician’s referral to participate, and insurance will be filed for the program’s cost. Call 864-849-9705 to schedule a class near you.

• Tai Chi for Cancer Survivors

Tuesdays in December, 5:30 p.m.

Bearden-Josey Center for Breast Health education room

Cancer patients and survivors learn how to improve balance, breathing and relaxation. Registration is not required for this free event. Please call 864-560-6747 for more information.

• Yoga for Cancer Survivors

Thursdays in December, 5:30 p.m.

Bearden-Josey Center for Breast Health education room

Our registered yoga instructor teaches cancer patients and survivors to relax mind and body with gentle yoga. Beginners and those with yoga experience are welcome. Registration is not required for this free event. Please call 864-560-6747 for more information.

• Healthy and Balanced

Mondays in December, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Gibbs Cancer Center & Research Institute, Spartanburg

Maintaining a healthy weight, eating a nutrient-rich diet, and exercising after the completion of cancer treatment can be challenging. With the proper tools and support you can find your healthy balance while achieving your weight loss and physical activity goals. Join us weekly and work towards being healthy and balanced. To register for this event, call 864-560-7618.

• Pre-Diabetes Workshop

Monday, January 7, 10-11 a.m.

Medical Group of the Carolinas — Diabetes Education, Regional Outpatient Center

Did you know that one in three American adults has pre-diabetes? Good news is we can help! Attend this one-hour group to learn more about pre-diabetes, how it can be managed, and the community resources available to help you prevent diabetes. Call 864-849-9705 to schedule your appointment.

• Prevent T2 — Pelham

Tuesday, December 18, 9-9:30 a.m.

Wednesday, Januar 2, 9-9:30 a.m.

Pelham Medical Center Medical Office Building, Community Room

Want to learn more about how to delay or prevent Type 2 diabetes? Prevent T2 is for you! Please attend one information session to learn more about the program which will begin in January 2018. Registration is not required for Prevent T2 information sessions. For more information call 864-560-6419

• Stay Active & Independent for Life (SAIL)

Tuesdays, December 11 and 18, 9-10 a.m.

Thursdays, December 6, 13, 20 and 27, 9-10 a.m.

Cleveland Park Events Center

Tuesdays, Dec ember 11 and 18, 10:45-11:45 a.m.

Fridays, December 14, 21 and 28, 10:45-11:45 a.m.

Elite Senior Day Center

Join us for a one-hour fitness class for older adults designed to increase strength and balance, keeping you active and independent. Registration is not required for this free class, which includes exercises and a workbook.

• Prevent T2 — Spartanburg

Tuesday, December 11, 4-4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, December 18, 4-4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, January 8, 4-4:30 p.m.

Medical Group of the Carolinas — Diabetes Education, Regional Outpatient Center

Want to learn more about how to delay or prevent Type 2 diabetes? Prevent T2 is for you! Please attend one information session to learn more about the program which will begin in January 2018. Registration is not required for Prevent T2 information sessions. For more information call 864-560-6419

• Prepared Childbirth — 2 Week Series

Tuesday, December 11, 6-8:30 p.m.

Tuesdays, January 8 and 15, 6-8:30 p.m.

Spartanburg Medical Center, Montgomery Tower second floor classroom

Learn everything you need to know about the childbirth process and the options available to you during pregnancy, and labor and delivery. Let us give you the information you need to reduce your anxiety and help you have a more positive birth experience. Prepared Childbirth is a comprehensive, fact-based and fun class, covering a wide variety of topics pertaining to your baby’s birthday. It is suggested that you attend this class six to 12 weeks prior to your due date. To register, click on the date of the class or call 864-560-BABY for more information.

• Table for Two

Wednesdays, December 5, 12 and 19, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Saturdays, December 8 and 22, 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Spartanburg Medical Center, Montgomery Tower second floor classroom

Table for Two is a free casual gathering for breastfeeding mothers and their babies to meet each other, discuss concerns and learn tips on breastfeeding and life with a new baby. Attendance is encouraged after your baby is two weeks old. The gathering is designed to be supportive, welcoming and casual, so come as you are and attend when you can! Call 864-560-BABY for more information.

• Prepared: A Maternity Tour

Wednesday, December 5, 12:15-1:15 p.m.

Wednesday, December 19, 12:15-1:15 p.m.

Spartanburg Medical Center, Montgomery Tower lobby

This guided tour provides expectant parents an opportunity to become familiar with the Labor & Delivery unit, as well as the Mother/Baby units at Spartanburg Medical Center. All questions are welcome. If you are attending a Childbirth or Birth Basics class with us, you do not need to register for a separate tour. These classes include a tour of maternity areas. Call 864-560-BABY for more information.

• Prepared Breastfeeding

Thursday, December 6, 6-8 p.m.

Saturday, December 15, 1-3 p.m.

Thursday, January 3, 6-8 p.m.

Spartanburg Medical Center, Montgomery Tower second floor classroom

This two-hour class will help you get a healthy start to breastfeeding your newborn. You will learn about milk production, feeding cues, latching techniques, milk storage and problem-solving tips for successful breastfeeding. This class is taught by a certified lactation consultant. Please feel free to bring your spouse or support person. Call 864-560-BABY for more information.

• Prepared Siblings

Monday, December 10, 5-6 p.m.

Spartanburg Medical Center, Montgomery Tower second floor classroom

This fun and interactive class introduces brothers and sisters to the change they can expect when their sibling is born. Soon-to-be big brothers and sisters between 3 and 12 years old will learn about new babies, their new role as a big brother or sister and how they can help at home. A tour of the Labor & Delivery unit will help ease their apprehension about the big day. Children may bring their favorite doll or toy for a diaper demo. Call 864-560-BABY for more information.

• Prepared Parents: Infant CPR

Saturday, December 15, 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Saturday, December 15, 10:45-11:45 a.m.

Spartanburg Medical Center, Montgomery Tower second floor classroom

This non-certification Infant CPR class is designed specifically for expectant parents. Our essential hands-on class provides the skills and confidence to turn a life-threatening situation into a lifesaving one. Come gain the confidence, skills and knowledge essential to saving an infant’s life. Call 864-560-BABY for more information.

• Pelham Carb Counters

Tuesday, December 18, 5-6 p.m.

Pelham Medical Center, Medical Office Building community room

This free support group is intended for people currently living with diabetes or who are at high risk of developing the disease. Certified diabetes educators lead the discussion and answer questions. Registration is not required, for more information call 864-849-9339.

• Heart Matters Support Group

Wednesday, December 19, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

First Presbyterian Church — Spartanburg

Held in the William L. Arthur Center at First Presbyterian Church, Heart Matters is a support group for women living with or at risk of heart disease. Lunch and monthly programs are provided. Call 864-560-8185 for more information.

• Weight Loss Surgery Information Seminar

Wednesday, Decwember 19, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Regional Outpatient Center fifth floor, Family Medicine conference room

This free class covers detailed information about gastric bypass, sleeve gastrectomy and Lap-Band weight loss surgery. Since the beginning of our program in 2003, we have performed more than 2,300 weight loss surgeries. Call 864-560-7070 for more information.

• Table for Two and Prenatal Breastfeeding Support – Union

Thursday, December 20, 5:30-7 p.m.

Center for Pediatrics — Union

Join the Center for Pediatrics — Union to learn why breastfeeding is best and find continued support after your baby arrives. Discover the benefits of breastfeeding for you and your baby. This class is taught by a certified lactation consultant and pediatric nurse practitioner. Call 864-560-BABY (2229).

