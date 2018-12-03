FPES measures height and weight

Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Students in the 1st, 3rd, and 5th grades at Foster Park Elementary School had their height and weight measured as part of Foster Park’s annual Height and Weight Children’s Health Assessment Survey. Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Students in the 1st, 3rd, and 5th grades at Foster Park Elementary School had their height and weight measured as part of Foster Park’s annual Height and Weight Children’s Health Assessment Survey.

UNION — On Tuesday, October 23, 2018, Foster Park Elementary School held its annual Height and Weight Children’s Health Assessment Survey (CHAS) for students in 1st, 3rd, and 5th grades.

DHEC Employees, along with Mrs. Christina Cody, Health and Wellness Coordinator, from Cherokee County School District, conducted height and weight measurements.

This data will be used to determine the percentage of overweight students in South Carolina in hopes to raise awareness and encourage healthier lifestyles.

For students in the 1st, 3rd, and 5th grades