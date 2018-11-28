‘Miles For Mammography’ Saturday

Photo courtesy of the Bearden-Josey Women’s Cycling Team Three members of the Bearden-Josey Women’s Cycling Team riding the Miles For Mammography course in preparation for the fundraising event on Saturday, December 1. Photo courtesy of the Bearden-Josey Women’s Cycling Team Three members of the Bearden-Josey Women’s Cycling Team riding the Miles For Mammography course in preparation for the fundraising event on Saturday, December 1.

INMAN — The Bearden-Josey Women’s Cycling Team is sponsoring a ride on Saturday, December 1, to support a new mobile mammography unit. The Bearden-Josey Center for Breast Health has one mobile unit but would like to add a second.

The ride will begin at 10 a.m. from Holston Creek Park, located at 7561 New Cut Road in Inman. Riders can choose from distances of 25 miles or 45 miles. If road biking is not to your liking, you can come out and mountain bike on the park trail or walk. A $20 donation is requested with all money going toward the mobile mammography unit. Those registering in advance are eligible for a drawing for a free ticket for the 2019 Assault on Mt. Mitchell. All donors will receive a mini-pie from Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop.

According to team member and ride coordinator, Cheri Tutterow, the timing of the ride is critical.

“We learned that there is a family that will match all donations for the mobile unit that are made before the end of this year, so we wanted to get the ride in as soon as possible. We are calling this ride Miles for Mobile Mammography and riders of all levels are welcome to join us,” said Mary Mabry director of the Bearden-Josey Center for Breast Health. “We are so excited that the ladies of the Bearden-Josey team are helping us to maximize our matching grant. “

But for those who aren’t into cycling, visit FreeWheelers.info to donate.

Photo courtesy of the Bearden-Josey Women’s Cycling Team Three members of the Bearden-Josey Women’s Cycling Team riding the Miles For Mammography course in preparation for the fundraising event on Saturday, December 1. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_Bearden-Josey-Women-s-Cycling-Team.jpg Photo courtesy of the Bearden-Josey Women’s Cycling Team Three members of the Bearden-Josey Women’s Cycling Team riding the Miles For Mammography course in preparation for the fundraising event on Saturday, December 1.

Bike ride to support mobile mammography unit