Town of Carlisle to host WIC

CARLISLE — WIC will be in Carlisle this Wednesday and will return there each month.

In a statement released Monday, Town Administrator Shannon McBride announced that “WIC will be coming to Carlisle Town Hall on Wednesday, November 28, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. They will also be coming here on a monthly basis.”

Mayor Mary Ferguson-Glenn said Monday that “the Town of Carlisle signed agreement with DHEC to bring WIC to Carlisle. So with this agreement they (WIC) will be coming here on a regularly scheduled basis beginning Wednesday. By them coming to Carlisle it is a matter of convenience for the people here who don’t have to travel 28 miles round trip to get their services. Our goal is to bring as many services as possible to rural areas of the county like Carlisle.”

According to the USDA website (www.usda.gov) the “Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) provides Federal grants to States for supplemental foods, health care referrals, and nutrition education for low-income pregnant, breastfeeding, and non-breastfeeding postpartum women, and to infants and children up to age five who are found to be at nutritional risk.”

The website states WIC’s mission is “to safeguard the health of low-income women, infants, and children up to age 5 who are at nutrition risk by providing nutritious foods to supplement diets, information on healthy eating, and referrals to health care.”

It states that WIC’s target population are low-income, nutritionally at risk:

• Pregnant women (through pregnancy and up to 6 weeks after birth or after pregnancy ends).

• Breastfeeding women (up to infant’s 1st birthday)

• Nonbreastfeeding postpartum women (up to 6 months after the birth of an infant or after pregnancy ends)

• Infants (up to 1st birthday). WIC serves 53 percent of all infants born in the United States.

• Children up to their 5th birthday.

WIC provides participants with:

• Supplemental nutritious foods

• Nutrition education and counseling at WIC clinics

• Screening and referrals to other health, welfare and social services

For more information about WIC in Carlisle call the Carlisle Town Hall at 864-427-1505.

Image courtesy of the Town of Carlisle The WIC program will be at the Carlisle Town Hall from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. this Wednesday. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_Carlisle-Dove-1.jpg Image courtesy of the Town of Carlisle The WIC program will be at the Carlisle Town Hall from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. this Wednesday.

Agency will be at the Carlisle Town Hall

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

