Cooperation and transformation

Charles Warner | The Union Times The USC Union Science and Nursing Building is located at 322 East Main Street, Union, and will house the university’s nursing program. Charles Warner | The Union Times The USC Union Science and Nursing Building is located at 322 East Main Street, Union, and will house the university’s nursing program. Charles Warner | The Union Times A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday morning to formally open the new USC Union Science and Nursing Building at 322 East Main Street, Union. Charles Warner | The Union Times A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday morning to formally open the new USC Union Science and Nursing Building at 322 East Main Street, Union.

UNION — USC Union is growing and changing and its new Science and Nursing Building is both the product of that change and a catalyst for further growth and change that has the potential to transform downtown Union and so much more.

On Tuesday, USC Union officials, together with members of the Union-Laurens Commission on Higher Education, Union County, the City of Union, Union Medical Center, and other local dignitaries and USC Union supporters, gathered for the dedication and ribbon-cutting formally opening of the “USC Union Science and Nursing Building” at 322 East Main Street, Union.

Among those speaking at the ceremony was USC Union Dean Dr. John Catalano who pointed out that the Science and Nursing Building is the next step in a process that began three years ago when he arrived in Union to serve as dean. Catalano said that shortly after his arrival he met with Union County Supervisor Frank Hart and told him that USC Union needed a nursing program. He said Hart responded positively to the proposal and that marked the beginning of a cooperative effort that came to involve not just USC Union and Union County, but also the Union-Laurens Commission on High Education, the City of Union, and Union Medical Center.

Catalano pointed out that the Science and Nursing Building is the latest sign of the growth and transformation of USC Union which over the past three years has seen its enrollment nearly double from 568 students to 1,099. He said that with the opening of the Science and Nursing Building and the nursing program it will offer he expects USC Union’s enrollment to double again over the next five years.

USC Union’s presence on Main Street has grown over the years and includes its Main Building, the USC Union Bookstore, and now, its Science and Nursing Building and Catalano said Tuesday he wants it grow even more. He said that in the years head he hopes that entire end of Main Street becomes part of the USC Union campus with the goal of transforming Union into a small college town.

Catalano said USC Union is able to offering the nursing program through a partnership with USC Aiken. He said that USC Aiken offers a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing and will now be able to offer it through USC Union as well. Catalano said that with the Science and Nursing Building, students majoring in Nursing will be able to take all four years of the program at USC Union and get their Bachelor of Science degree without actually setting foot on the USC Aiken campus. He said this is part of USC Union’s efforts to make use of technology to offer more educational opportunities to its students.

The high-tech nature education in the 21st century was further illustrated when Catalano said there will be a state-of-the-art virtual reality lab in the Science and Nursing Building. Catalano said the lab will be the first of its kind in South Carolina and is being designed and developed by a new member of the USC Union staff, Dr. David Hudson, who holds a Ph.D in Biology and taught for many years at the University of Miami. He said that the lab will enable students to do the lab work required for the study of chemistry, biology, anatomy, and physiology in virtual reality. This would include dissection which Catalano said would be as realistic as if the students were actually dissecting a real body.

While students will do their coursework at the Science and Nursing Building, Catalano said the clinical portion of their training will be at the Union Medical Center in Union and the Laurens-Clinton Hospital in Laurens. He said this is another sign of the cooperative effort involved in making the Science and Nursing Building a reality, an effort that he said will not only benefit USC Union and it students, but also the Union Medical Center and the Laurens-Clinton Hospital and the communities they serve.

Hart said that those benefits include giving Union County residents the opportunity to gain the training they need to get good paying jobs in the growing health care sector.

Calling Tuesday “an exciting day in Union County,” Hart said that the United States is facing a nursing shortage and will need 1 million new nurses over the next 10 years. Hart said that a major factor contributing to this shortage is the lack of educational facilities to train new nurses, pointing out that in the 2016-2017 school year, the country’s nursing programs had to turn down over 64,000 qualified applicants because they didn’t have room for them. He said USC Union’s nursing program will help address this problem by providing local residents with the opportunity to gain the training they need to fill the nursing jobs that will be created over the next decade.

In addition, Hart said that being able to get such training locally could increase the likelihood that local residents will pursue careers in nursing locally.

SC House District 42 Rep. Mike Anthony also spoke during Tuesday’s ceremony. Anthony has been deeply involved in not only supporting USC Union, but also keeping it open when, earlier this century, then-governor Mark Sanford attempted to close it. Anthony, together with Sen. Harvey Peeler, led the successful effort in SC General Assembly to thwart Sanford’s efforts and keep USC Union open.

In speaking at Tuesday’s ceremony, Anthony said he was happy to have been able during his tenure in Columbia to help when USC Union needed his help. Anthony recalled how, during the process that led to the opening of the Science and Nursing Building, when there’d be a roadblock, he’d receive a call for help and he’d work to get it removed. He said he was happy to have been part of such a critical cooperative and collaborative effort that brought so many together to “work to make this community what it can be.”

Union Mayor Harold Thompson also spoke, saying how the nursing program and the facility to house it in “has been a long time coming.” Thompson recalled how a year ago Catalano came to him and said that the nursing program was finally going to happen. He said that this was achieved through a partnership that involved so much of the community, a partnership that reflects how important such cooperation is to the community and its future.

“We’re all in this together,” Thompson said. “We will all grow together or we will die together.”

Charles Warner | The Union Times The USC Union Science and Nursing Building is located at 322 East Main Street, Union, and will house the university’s nursing program. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_Science-and-Nursing-Building.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times The USC Union Science and Nursing Building is located at 322 East Main Street, Union, and will house the university’s nursing program. Charles Warner | The Union Times A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday morning to formally open the new USC Union Science and Nursing Building at 322 East Main Street, Union. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_USC-Union-Ribbon-Cutting.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday morning to formally open the new USC Union Science and Nursing Building at 322 East Main Street, Union.

USC Union opens ‘Science and Nursing Building’

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.