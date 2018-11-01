Fundraiser for Hill this Saturday

Courtesy image A “Benefit Cook-Out Sale” will be held this Saturday to raise money to help retired police officer Tommie Hill get a kidney transplant. Courtesy image A “Benefit Cook-Out Sale” will be held this Saturday to raise money to help retired police officer Tommie Hill get a kidney transplant.

UNION — When you need help no one comes to your aid like family and friends do and that’s what’s happening this weekend when the family and friends of a retired police officer hold a cook-out to raise funds to help him get a kidney transplant.

Santuc native Tommie Hill served as a City of Union police officer from 1976 until his retirement in 2000, rising through the ranks from patrolman to detective. Even after retiring, Hill continued serving as an officer on a part-time basis until he made an unsuccessful bid for Union County Sheriff in 2004. He then resumed his service as a part-time officer until 2006 when he was elected to Union City Council. After eight years on city council, Hill served as a bailiff with the Union County Clerk of Court’s Office until 2016 when he was elected to the Union County Council District 5 seat which he currently holds.

Now, after more than 40 years of serving the community, Hill needs the community’s help to raise the funds he needs to get a kidney transplant.

Hill suffered a heart attack in 2016 and had to undergo triple bypass surgery. To determine what was wrong with his heart, the medical team treating Hill had to use a dye which had a detrimental impact on his kidneys, forcing him to begin dialysis a few months later. While initially having to go to a clinic for three days a week, Hill is now able to undergo dialysis at home, hooking himself up to the machine which sits next to his bed and remaining on it for eight hours while he sleeps.

Even as he undergoes dialysis at home, Hill is looking to get a kidney transplant and underwent orientation at the University of Georgia to prepare him for what’s involved. In an interview with The Union Times in June, Hill said he has been told that it would be best if a live donor could be found. His blood type is B and so any donor would have to be the same blood type to be a match. If anyone is interested in being a donor, contact the University of Georgia in Augusta, Georgia at 1-706-721-2888 and speak to Lyn Joyner, RN CCTC, who is coordinating the effort to get Hill a kidney.

In addition to finding a suitable donor, Hill is also having to deal with the challenge of raising the money to pay for a transplant once a donor is found. While his insurance company will pay for most of the cost, Hill said in June that there’s still a $10,000 balance left that he will have to pay for himself and he’s in the process of trying to raise it.

Hill will get some help with reaching that goal Saturday when family and friends hold a “Benefit Cook-Out Sale” from 8 a.m.-noon in the parking lot of the Union County Stadium.

A flyer publicizing the event states that it is being sponsored by Hill’s sons, Tommie Hill Jr., Jermaine Hill, Gary Brown, and Ronnie Brown; Hill’s daughters, Leslie Tucker and Shanikia Hill; and his friends.

There will be hot dogs, sausage dogs, fish and grits plates, and drinks for sale.

All proceeds will go to the Tommie Hill Sr. Kidney Fund.

Saturday’s fundraiser is the latest effort to assist Hill in raising the money he needs for his kidney transplant.

In August, the Union County Democratic Party voted to make a donation of $500 to Hill and presented him with a check for that amount in September. Party Chair Ann Stevens-Brown said that the party did so in honor of Hill’s decades of service to the people of Union County.

Anyone who wants to help Hill get the transplant can make donations to the Tommie Hill Kidney Transplant Fund at Arthur State Bank.

As of October, the fund had a balance of $6,400.

Also, persons interested in being a kidney donor should contact Carolina Transplant Center Transplant Program Assistant Elena Henault at 704-355-3855.

