Making a difference together

Charles Warner | The Union Times Healthy U Behavioral Health in cooperation with other local agencies are taking party in National Red Ribbon Week (October 22-26) in Union County. Charles Warner | The Union Times Healthy U Behavioral Health in cooperation with other local agencies are taking party in National Red Ribbon Week (October 22-26) in Union County.

UNION COUNTY — The tragic story a man who sought to make a difference by fighting the scourge of drugs and the terrible price he paid for his idealism is an opportunity for the people of Union County to join in that fight and help make that diference.

National Red Ribbon Week began in 1985 in response to the murder of US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Agent Enrique “Kikki” Camarena who was kidnapped and tortured to death in Mexico earlier that year. According to the Red Ribbon Campaign website (redribbon.org) when Camarena decided to join the DEA ” his mother tried to talk him out of it. ‘I’m only one person,’ he told her, ‘but I want to make a difference.’”

The website states that “on Feb. 7, 1985, the 37-year-old Camarena left his office to meet his wife for lunch. Five men appeared at the agent’s side and shoved him in a car. One month later, Camarena’s body was found. He had been tortured to death.”

Camarena’s death and his desire to make a difference by combatting the scourge of drugs set in motion a movement that ultimately became National Red Ribbon Week.

The website states that “in honor of Camarena’s memory and his battle against illegal drugs, friends and neighbors began to wear red badges of satin. Parents, sick of the destruction of alcohol and other drugs, had begun forming coalitions. Some of these new coalitions took Camarena as their model and embraced his belief that one person can make a difference. These coalitions also adopted the symbol of Camarena’s memory, the red ribbon.

It states that, in 1988, NFP sponsored the first National Red Ribbon Celebration. Today, the Red Ribbon serves as a catalyst to mobilize communities to educate youth and encourage participation in drug prevention activities. Since that time, the campaign has reached millions of U.S. children and families. The National Family Partnership (NFP) and its network of individuals and organizations continue to deliver his message of hope to millions of people every year, through the National Red Ribbon Campaign™.”

National Red Ribbon Week is held the last full week of October and this year will take place Monday, October 22-Friday, October 26.

In a statement released this week, Healthy U Behavioral Health stated that National Red Ribbon Week “calls attention to the devastating effects of drugs and alcohol on individuals, families, and communities. The theme for this year is ‘Life Is Your Journey, Travel Drug Free.’ Our goal is to bring awarness to our community in hopes of establishing an atmosphere to deter, prevent, and treat substance abuse.”

The press release states that “Healthy U Behavioral Health and other agencies have a coalition board working toward reaching our community’s at-risk youths. HUBH/Coalition’s purpose is to reach out to our children from elementary level to high school and educate them on substance abuse. We also want to introduce them to other areas of learning in life from each of the agencies. If we are able to educate our children, they may be able to reach their parents about the use of illegal drugs. We want to make Union County a safe and healthy environment for future generations.”

During Red Ribbon Week, the press release states that “HUBH office staff will be going into the schools, displaying red ribbons, and will be at the Union County Agricultural Fair with the pledges. We ask that you please wear red during the week of October 22-26 to show support for the war against drugs.”

Charles Warner | The Union Times Healthy U Behavioral Health in cooperation with other local agencies are taking party in National Red Ribbon Week (October 22-26) in Union County. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_Healthy-U.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Healthy U Behavioral Health in cooperation with other local agencies are taking party in National Red Ribbon Week (October 22-26) in Union County.

National Red Ribbon Week October 22-26

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.