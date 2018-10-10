Healing Springs offering DPC

Charles Warner | The Union Times Healing Springs Health Center is now offering patients a Direct Primary Care Membership Option to enable them to receive the primary care health services the center provides at reduced cost. Charles Warner | The Union Times Healing Springs Health Center is now offering patients a Direct Primary Care Membership Option to enable them to receive the primary care health services the center provides at reduced cost.

UNION — It’s called “Direct Primary Care” and Union County’s newest healthcare provider is offering it to its patients.

Healing Springs Health Center opened in September at 128 Medical Sciences Drive, Union, to offer the people of Union County primary care health services in a high-tech facility with nine examination rooms and a staff of eight that includes a physician, a nurse-practitioner, and a registered nurse.

The center offers a variety of primary care health services to patients and now will be offering them through a new program designed to make those services available at reduced cost.

In a statement released last week, Healing Springs announced that “to serve new and existing patients” it is now “offering a Direct Primary Care (DPC) Membership Option for patients and employers.” The press release states that “in exchange for a monthly subscription fee” the center provides:

• Unrestricted office visit frequency

• No limit for conditions treated per visit

• Same or next day appointments

• No per visit copays

• Standard lab tests

• Annual physicals, female exams, and pap smears

• Acute illness and minor injury care

The press release states that the program “provides comprehensive care for chronic issues such as Diabetes, Prediabetes, Hypertension and other conditions.”

Direct Primary Care is described as “a small but growing movement around the U.S. DPC focuses on patients, not insurance requirements. This approach allows providers and patients to work together, in an unhurried fashion, to address patients’ concerns. This pattern of care assists in setting and fulfilling patients’ health goals.”

While Direct Primary Care is an option, it is not the only option available to the center’s patients. The press release states that Healing Springs “accepts all patients and participates in Medicare, Medicaid, and most major insurance networks.”

The Direct Primary Care Membership Option is designed to help Healing Springs address the primary care health needs of Union County residents, especially those who may not have sufficient insurance, according to CEO Floyd Jones.

“We are excited to offer our Direct Primary Care option since so many fellow citizens of Union County are underinsured or uninsured,” Jones said. “The model makes great Primary Medical Care available to everyone for a reasonable cost that folks can fit into their budget. Union County has high rates of Stroke, Diabetes, Hypertension, Asthma and other chronic conditions and we’re committed to helping as many patients as possible.”

Healing Springs DPC memberships are available to individuals and group memberships are available to local employers. Prices start at $90 per month with family plans available. Healing Springs accepts children age 12 and older.

For more information, visit Healing Springs Health Center at 128 Medical Science Drive, Union, or call 864-441-0723.

