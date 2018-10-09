Wildcats ‘Tackle For The Cure’

Photo courtesy of Jonesville Elementary/Middle School The Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Wildcats celebrated their 2018 Homecoming Thursday evening on the old Jonesville High School Football Field. The celebration included a “Pink Out Tackle For The Cure” performance by the “Cheering With The Cats” Cheerleaders. October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month which seeks to increase public awareness of breast cancer, the toll it takes on those suffer from it and their families, and the efforts to treat and find a cure for the disease. Photo courtesy of Jonesville Elementary/Middle School The Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Wildcats celebrated their 2018 Homecoming Thursday evening on the old Jonesville High School Football Field. The celebration included a “Pink Out Tackle For The Cure” performance by the “Cheering With The Cats” Cheerleaders. October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month which seeks to increase public awareness of breast cancer, the toll it takes on those suffer from it and their families, and the efforts to treat and find a cure for the disease.

JONESVILLE — For years the football field at the old Jonesville High School was the site of the home games of the Wildcats High School Football Team including the Homecoming Game,

This past Thursday, the field was again the site of the Homecoming Game as the Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Wildcats took to the field there for the 2018 Homecoming Game and emerged victorious against the EP Todd Tigers.

In addition to the team’s victory on the field, the evening saw the crowning of Ahlaysha Owens as Homecoming Queen with Karly Brown as First Runner-Up.

Then there was the “Pink Out Tackle For The Cure” performance by the “Cheering with the Cats” cheerleaders.

Pink Out Tackle For The Cure is part of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month which seeks to increase public awareness of breast cancer, the toll it takes on those suffer from it and their families, and the efforts to treat and find a cure for the disease.

