Carlisle to ‘Celebrate Hope’ Wednesday

CARLISLE — The Town of Carlisle is inviting cancer survivors to take part in a celebration of hope at the Carlisle Town Hall this Wednesday.

A flyer issued by the town about the event, which will begin at 5 p.m., states that its purpose is to “Celebrate Hope” and that cancer survivors are invited to come and take part in the celebration.

Join us as we celebrate Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Enjoy light refreshments and learn about life saving early cancer screenings and resources. Survivors please join us in this celebration of life, love, and hope. Our speaker will be Jami Lawson from Healing Springs Health Center.

Carlisle Mayor Mary Ferguson-Glenn said Monday that event originated with a suggestion by a Carlisle resident who is herself a survivor of breast cancer.

“It came to my attention by one of the citizens here who is a breast cancer survivor and she suggested we have a celebration of life,” Ferguson-Glenn said. “So we are supporting survivors like her and she wanted this to be something to bring together not only survivors but anyone who has been touched by this through a family member or friend who has had cancer.”

Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Octorber is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and, according to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc. website (www.nationalbreastcancer.org) it “is an annual campaign to increase awareness of the disease.” It further states that the foundation’s mission “is to help those affected by breast cancer through early detection, education and support services.”

The website states that “cancer is a broad term for a class of diseases characterized by abnormal cells that grow and invade healthy cells in the body. Breast cancer starts in the cells of the breast as a group of cancer cells that can then invade surrounding tissues or spread (metastasize) to other areas of the body.”

Breast Cancer In America

The website provides the following facts about breast cancer in the United States of America:

• One in eight women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime.

• Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in women.

• Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death among women.

• Each year it is estimated that over 252,710 women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer and more than 40,500 will die.

• Although breast cancer in men is rare, an estimated 2,470 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer and approximately 460 will die each year.

• On average, every 2 minutes a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer and 1 woman will die of breast cancer every 13 minutes.

• Over 3.3 million breast cancer survivors are alive in the United States today.

The website states that “there is currently no known cure for breast cancer, and its early diagnosis is critical to survival,” but adds that “increased healthcare costs and a rapidly increasing percentage of uninsured women, many simply cannot afford the cost of screening tests. These women are at a significantly higher risk of dying from breast cancer if later diagnosed.”

For more information about Celebrate Hope call the Carlisle Town Hall, 3911 Fishdam Avenue, Carlisle, at 864-427-1505.

