West Nile Virus found in bird

UNION COUNTY — Pesticide will be sprayed in this evening in an area around the Union County Airport after a bird was found to have the West Nile Virus.

In a statement released today, Union County Emergency Management Division Director Rob Fraim announced that a bird found at a residence in the vicinity of Union County Airport this morning had been tested by DHEC and was found to be positive for the West Nile Virus.

Fraim said that there are no human cases of the disease in Union County, but that his department has arranged for a water-based spraying of pesticide to eradicate the mosquito population within a half mile radius of the target address. While the pesticide does not pose a health risk to humans or animals, Fraim said beekeepers in the area should relocate or cover their hives until spraying has been completed in the target area.

Spraying is scheduled for this evening around 7 p.m.

Courtesy photo The Union County Emergency Management Division has arranged for a water-based spraying of pesticide to eradicate mosquitoes within a half-mile of a residence near the Union County Airport where this morning a bird was discovered to have the West Nile Virus. The spraying will begin around 7 p.m. this evening.

County to spray for mosquitoes this evening