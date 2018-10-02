Photo courtesy of Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System Jarrell NeSmith, DO, practices family medicine and sports medicine at Immediate Care Center — Gaffney. Photo courtesy of Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System Jarrell NeSmith, DO, practices family medicine and sports medicine at Immediate Care Center — Gaffney.

GAFFNEY — Jarrell NeSmith remembers his mother Sabrina taking him along to nursing school when he was 3 or 4 years old.

“Growing up in a single parent home, my mother was a nurse so I was always around hospitals,” he said. “I started to get interested in medicine when I was 12 years old.”

For more than 20 years, his mother has worked as a nurse at Russellville Hospital in northern Alabama, which fed her son’s love of medicine and inspired him to become a doctor.

“I have always found joy in helping other people. I learned this from my mother,” Dr. NeSmith said. “I have much respect for what she and other nurses do for patients.”

Now, Jarrell NeSmith, DO, is starting his career as a physician at Immediate Care Center — Gaffney, where he will practice family medicine and sports medicine.

“I enjoy the whole spectrum of family medicine. Growing up in a small town, I love the old-timey, one-stop-shop feel of it,” Dr. NeSmith said. “You have to know a little bit of everything, while getting to take care of a whole family.”

At Immediate Care Center — Gaffney, Dr. NeSmith will provide family medicine and sports medicine care, which includes treating minor injuries, sprains, and concussions. Dr. NeSmith can also use ultrasound-guided injections at Immediate Care Center — Gaffney for treatment. He will also work with both Gaffney and Blacksburg high schools for sports medicine care.

Dr. NeSmith played football at Tusculum University, where he studied pre-med, and carried his love of sports into the medical field. Today, Dr. NeSmith encourages healthy lifestyles for his patients but encourages them to do what’s appropriate for their fitness level.

“Part of it is just doing something. Don’t jump with both feet into a new program, it’s OK to ease into it,” he said. “There will always be a little struggle involved when getting started with exercising, but remember, success doesn’t come overnight.”

With a ready smile, Dr. NeSmith puts staff and patients at ease with his easygoing attitude and jokes. Outside of work, Dr. NeSmith and his wife have a 2-year-old daughter. He plays sports, watches football, grills out and plays cornhole.

“I’m excited to be a part of this community, as well as working with the local schools,” he said. “My philosophy is to treat every patient as if they were family.”

To make an appointment with Jarrell NeSmith, DO, at Immediate Care Center — Gaffney, call 864-489-3300. Immediate Care Center—Gaffney is located at 840 W. Floyd Baker Blvd in Gaffney.

By Jessica Pickens Special to The Union Times

Jessica Pickens is Media Relations Coordinator, Marketing and Public Relations for the Spartanburg Regional Healthcare Center.

