A successful recruitment effort

UNION COUNTY — How long does it take to recruit a new physician to a community medical facility?

According to Union Medical Center (UMC) President Paul Newhouse “it usually takes a year to 18 months to recruit a new physician.”

That’s a long time, and that’s why Newhouse, UMC Practice Manager Rebecka French, and the other members of the UMC administration have spent the past year working to recruit new physicians to the UMC Center for Family Medicine. That year-long effort paid off this summer with the successful recruitment of not just one, but two new physicians.

“We started working on recruiting new physicians last summer,” Newhouse said Monday afternoon. “It turned out well because we found two physicians we’re really excited about.”

The new physicians are Dr. Trevor Hray who French said joined the Center for Family Medicine in July and Dr. Dayhana Pena-Santiago who joined in August. French said that they bring to four the number of medical staff UMC has successfully recruited for its Center for Family Medicine this year. She said that the other additions this year to the Family Medicine staff are Dr. Larry Ware who joined in March and Nurse-Practitioner Melissa Disch.

With the new additions, the staff of the UMC Center for Family Medicine now includes five doctors and four nurse-practitioners, including:

• Lisa Sanders, NP, is a nurse practitioner and specializes in family medicine. She received her bachelor of science to master’s degree in nursing at the University of Phoenix, and post-master’s certificate in family medicine at the University of South Carolina.

• David Keith, MD, is a family medicine specialist and has been practicing for more than 40 years. Dr. Keith received his medical degree from the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, SC. He completed his residency in Family Medicine from Spartanburg General Hospital. Dr. Keith is board certified in Family Medicine.

• Trevor Hray, MD, received a Bachelor of Science in chemistry at Wofford College in Spartanburg. He received his Doctor of Medicine from the University of South Carolina School of Medicine, and performed his residency in family medicine at Naval Hospital Jacksonville in Florida.

• Larry Ware, MD, is a family medicine doctor. He received his medical degree from University of South Carolina School of Medicine and has been in practice for more than 20 years. He has been a member of the Spartanburg County Medical Society, South Carolina Medical Association, American Medicine Association, American College of Emergency Physicians and American Academy of Family Physicians.

• Tiffany Nobles, NP, is a nurse practitioner and specializes in family medicine. She received a bachelor of science at nursing at the University of South Carolina — Upstate and a Master’s of Science in Family Nurse Practitioner from Clemson.

• Melissa Disch, NP, is a nurse practitioner and specializes in family medicine. Before becoming an NP, she worked for 12 years as a registered nurse and three years as a licensed practical nurse (LPN). She went to medical school at the University of South Carolina in Columbia.

• Sunitha Nagubilli, MD, is a board certified family medicine physician. She graduated from Narayana Medical College in India and completed her family medicine residency at Spartanburg Medical Center.

• Susan Cherry-Casey, NP, is a nurse practitioner and specializes in family medicine. She has worked in healthcare for more than 45 years. She received her bachelors in nursing from the University of North Carolina, masters in nursing administration and APRN from the University of South Carolina.

• Dayhana-Pena Santiago, MD, received her undergraduate degree at the Pontificia Universidad Católica Madre y Maestra in the Dominican Republic. She had completed her family medicine internship at the University of Puerto Rico in San Juan. She also completed her family medicine residency at the University of Puerto Rico, where she served as chief resident.

Newhouse said the recruitment of the new staff members is part of the UMC’s efforts to fill the void left by the departure due to retirement or illness of a number of local family practitioners. He said the efforts of the past year have been directed at finding successors to those previous practitioners to ensure that the Center for Family Medicine has sufficient staff to meet the needs of the families of Union County.

“We recognized the need, we’ve had physicians retire or leave due to health reasons over the last few years,” Newhouse said. “They all happened quickly and we had to act quickly.”

Newhouse said that the success of the recruitment efforts over the past year means, first, less waiting time for patients at the Center for Family Medicine, and, second, reduces the need for patients to seek medical treatment for non-emergency medical conditions at the UMC Emergency Room.

“It doesn’t take as long to be seen by the physicians now,” Newhouse said. “People had to go to the Emergency Department and now they don’t. We prefer people go to the Family Practice services rather than emergency services if it is not a true emergency like a heart attack or a stroke or other trauma like an accident.”

French said that the Center for Family Medicine provides the following services:

• Well Child Checkups

• Adult Wellness Exams

• Management of Chronic Care Conditions such as diabetes, COPD, and hypertension.

Newhouse said the recruitment effort is also part of UMC’s plans to grow with community, an effort that includes making use of the resources it has at its disposal as part of the Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System.

“We intend to continue to grow with the community,” Newhouse said. “We see a lot of exciting things happening here in terms of the growth of industry and being part of the Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System we have access to more resources and physician specialists to meet the needs of the community as it grows in the future.”

Open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., the UMC Center for Family Medicine is located on the first floor of the Union Medical Center 322 West South Street, Union. To access the Center for Family Medicine, enter the Main Entrance on the ground floor, take the elevator, and go to the first floor. The center is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

For more information about the UMC Center for Family Medicine and/or to make an appointment call 864-429-8029.

For the UMC Center for Family Medicine

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

