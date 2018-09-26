Primary care mission under way

Charles Warner | The Union Times Jamie Lawson, Director of Education for Healing Springs Health Center, presents Union County Workforce Development Director Katherine Pendergrass with a plaque honoring her for her role in helping bring the center to Union County. The presentation was made during Friday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony formally opening the center. Charles Warner | The Union Times Jamie Lawson, Director of Education for Healing Springs Health Center, presents Union County Workforce Development Director Katherine Pendergrass with a plaque honoring her for her role in helping bring the center to Union County. The presentation was made during Friday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony formally opening the center. Charles Warner | The Union Times Jamie Lawson, Director of Education for Healing Springs Health Center, presents Union County Supervisor Frank Hart with a plaque honoring him for his role in helping bring the center to Union County. The presentation was made during Friday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony formally opening the center. Charles Warner | The Union Times Jamie Lawson, Director of Education for Healing Springs Health Center, presents Union County Supervisor Frank Hart with a plaque honoring him for his role in helping bring the center to Union County. The presentation was made during Friday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony formally opening the center. Charles Warner | The Union Times Joined by other local dignitaries and members of the center’s staff City of Union Mayor Harold Thompson cuts the ribbon formally opening Healing Springs Health Center Friday morning. The center, located at 128 Medical Sciences Drive, Union, provides primary care health services. Charles Warner | The Union Times Joined by other local dignitaries and members of the center’s staff City of Union Mayor Harold Thompson cuts the ribbon formally opening Healing Springs Health Center Friday morning. The center, located at 128 Medical Sciences Drive, Union, provides primary care health services. Photo courtesy of Healing Springs Health Center Primary care health services provider Healing Springs Health Center had its formal opening this past Friday. Several staff members posed for this photo during the ceremony including (back row) Judy Bullman, Director of Operations; Dr. Charles Bounds, CMO; Holly Jolley, Patient Services Director; Melanie Berry, Medical Assistant; (front row) Tiffany Edwards, Clinical Director; and Paige Cameron, Clerical/Clinical Associate. Photo courtesy of Healing Springs Health Center Primary care health services provider Healing Springs Health Center had its formal opening this past Friday. Several staff members posed for this photo during the ceremony including (back row) Judy Bullman, Director of Operations; Dr. Charles Bounds, CMO; Holly Jolley, Patient Services Director; Melanie Berry, Medical Assistant; (front row) Tiffany Edwards, Clinical Director; and Paige Cameron, Clerical/Clinical Associate.

UNION — The mission of Healing Springs Health Center is to meet the primary health care needs of the people of Union County by providing them with high quality medical services delivered by a trained, professional staff of health care providers.

That mission got under way this past Friday when City of Union Mayor Harold Thompson, joined by other local government officials, representatives of local businesses and economic development organizations, and members of the local heath care system including members of the center’s staff, cut the ribbon to formally open Healing Springs Health Center.

The center, which is located at 128 Medical Sciences Drive, Union, is a high-tech facility with nine examination rooms that provides complete primary care health services to the residents of the Union County area including:

• Acute and Chronic Illness Management

• Metabolic Disease treatment for illness such as Hypertension, Diabetes, Hyperlipidemia, and other such diseases

• Education on medical conditions such as Metabolic Disease and Obesity

• Minor Lacerations Repair

• Minor Dermatological Lesions Removal

• Same Day Appointments

• DOT and Pre-Employment Physicals

• Vocational Rehabilitation Medical Services

Those services are provided by a center staff that includes:

• Dr. Charles Bounds — Metabolic Disease, Cardiovascular Disease, and Sports Medicine.

• Dino Soriano, MSN, FNP-C, Family Nurse-Practitioner — Medical assessments of acutely ill patients; address and treat patients across the age spectrum; conduct health assessments; and implement medical interventions.

• Jamie Lawson, RN, — Certified Diabetes Educator and Director of Education.

• Judy Bullman — Director of Operations.

• Holly Jolley — Patient Services Director

• Tiffany Edwards — Clinical Director

• Paige Cameron — Clerical/Clinical Associate

• Melanie Berry — Medical Assistant

Bullman said that the center’s staff is dedicated to fulfilling their mission of providing high quality primary health care to the community.

“We’re doing this mission for the people of Union County,” Bullman said.

Recognition

Friday’s ceremony was attended by a number of local dignitaries, including Union County Supervisor Frank Hart and Union County Workforce Development Director Katherine Pendergrass, both of whom were presented with plaques honoring them for their efforts to help bring Healing Springs Health Center to Union County.

Healing Springs Health Center is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. For more information call 864-441-0723.

Healing Springs Health Center now open

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

