Healing Springs holds grand opening Friday

Healing Springs Health Center, 128 Medical Sciences Drive, Union, will hold its grand opening this Friday (Sept. 21) from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

UNION — Two months after it was announced the new primary health center dedicated to providing state of the art medical care to the people of Union County will hold its grand opening this Friday.

In a statement released this past Friday, Practice Administrator Judy Bullman announced that Healing Springs Health Care will hold its grand opening this Friday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Bullman said that Healing Springs Health Care, located at 128 Medical Sciences Drive, Union, was formed July 27 of this year “by four individuals that had a vision for Union and Union County to provide much need healthcare.” She said those individuals are herself; Dr. Charles W. Bounds, CMO; Mr. Floyd Jones, CEO; and Jamie Lawson, RN, Director of Education.

Healing Springs Health Care was announced at the beginning of July by Jones who said the center “will provide complete primary care health service to families in the Union County area.” In announcing the center, Jones said its staff would initially include Bounds, who will provide medical services dealing with Metabolic Disease (Hypertension, Diabetes, Hyperlipidemia and associated diseases), Cardiovascular Disease, and Sports Medicine; Lawson, who is a Certified Diabetes Educator and Health Coach; Bullman, who brings 20 years of experience as a Practice Administrator to the center; Dino Soriano, MSN, FNP-C, a Family Nurse-Practitioner who will provide medical assessments of acutely ill patients, address and treat patients across the age spectrum, conduct health assessments, and implement medical interventions.

Jones, who has more than 20 years of experience in Operational and Organizational Management, said in July that these providers and the rest of the medical staff at the center “welcomes the opportunity to serve the community.” He said plans are for the facility, which will have nine examining rooms, to expand based on capacity with additional providers and staff being added after the first of the year to bring even more primary health care services to the community.

“Healing Health Springs Health Center will provide state of the art technology and quality medical care to Union County residents with the goal of becoming an important part of the Union County community,” Jones said in July. “We look forward to serving the entire community.”

On Friday, during the grand opening, the people of Union County will get the chance to have their first look at Healing Springs Health Center and learn from its staff about the services they will be providing and their plans to expand them in the future.

“We are very blessed to be able to live out our vision for this community,” Bullman said.

Healing Springs Health Center is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. For more information call 864-441-0723.

Center to provide state of the art medical care

