Driving the ‘Road to Recovery’

UNION COUNTY — A program that provides free transportation for cancer patients to and from medical treatment is looking to recruit volunteer drivers to bring that service to Union County.

Sharon Johnson, Program Manager for Mission Delivery for the Southeast Region of the American Cancer Society, announced Tuesday that she is working to bring to Union County the “Road To Recovery” program. Johnson said that the program, which the Cancer Society offers in other communities throughout the United States, uses volunteer drivers to drive cancer patients to and from the life saving medial treatments they need.

“Transportation to cancer treatments is a major issue for many patients,” Johnson said. “Studies show that many patients delay cancer treatment or fail to receive adequate care because they lack transportation because they are too sick to drive, they don’t have access to a car, or sometimes even, never learned how to drive.”

A flier advertising the program states that to address this need, the American Cancer Society “provides patients in need with free rides to treatment. And we need your help. Our volunteers have provided hundreds of thousands of rides for patients, but the need for drivers continues to accelerate.”

Johnson said persons interested being volunteer Road To Recovery drivers must be 18-85 years of age and have the following:

• A good driving record

• A current driver’s license

• Proof of adequate automobile insurance

• Access to a safe and reliable vehicle

• Schedule availability

• Regular desktop, laptop, or tablet computer access

“Training is done on-line with easy to understand videos,” Johnson said. “Scheduling is done through an easy-to-use online program that you can adjust for what days, what hours, and how far you wish to drive. It’s very flexible. “

Johnson said that if anyone wants to volunteer they may call the American Cancer Society at 1-800-227-2345 or go online at www.cancer.org.

Cancer Society seeking volunteer drivers

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

