Meeting Union’s primary care needs

Charles Warner | The Union Times City of Union Mayor Harold Thompson cuts the ribbon to formally open Primary Care of Union Thursday morning. Also taking part in the ribbon cutting ceremony was (front row) Union County Chamber of Commerce President Amy Belue, Executive Director Jami Trammell, Board Member Dr. Kat Sparrow, (back row) Primary Care of Union Systems Office Manager Pat Fowler, Nurse-Practitioner Tina Fowler, Dr. Joseph Boscia, and Medical Assistant Courtney Chestnut. Charles Warner | The Union Times City of Union Mayor Harold Thompson cuts the ribbon to formally open Primary Care of Union Thursday morning. Also taking part in the ribbon cutting ceremony was (front row) Union County Chamber of Commerce President Amy Belue, Executive Director Jami Trammell, Board Member Dr. Kat Sparrow, (back row) Primary Care of Union Systems Office Manager Pat Fowler, Nurse-Practitioner Tina Fowler, Dr. Joseph Boscia, and Medical Assistant Courtney Chestnut.

UNION — When it comes to the primary care needs of the people of Union County Primary Care of Union does “a little bit of everything” to meet those needs.

Located at 327 West South Street, Union, Primary Care of Union celebrated its formal opening Thursday morning with a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Union County Chamber of Commerce.

During an open house that followed the ceremony, staff members Nurse-Practitioner Tina Fowler and Dr. Joseph Boscia spoke about Primary Care of Union and the services it provides the people of Union County.

“We do a little bit of everything related to family practice,” Fowler said. “Chronic care management, acute illnesses, we do physicals whether they are sports or new employment, workers comp, just about anything. If we don’t do it we refer to the Spartanburg Regional Medical Group including Union Medical Center.”

Another health care provider Primary Care of Union refers patients to for services it cannot provide is Upstate Lung and Critical Care which Fowler said is one of the few specialty groups still providing care in Union County.

Boscia, who is also on the staff of Upstate Lung and Critical Care, said that Primary Care of Union was established to meet the need for primary care services in Union County.

“We’ve seen a decline in primary care over the years,” Boscia said. “This is designed to the revitalize the primary care experience, to give the people of Union County good primary care experiences.”

In addition to Powell and Boscia, the staff of Primary Care of Union includes Medical Assistant Courtney Chestnut; Dr. Gregory Feldman who, like Boscia, is also on the staff of Upstate Lung and Critical Care; Office Coordinator Judy Newton; and Systems Office Manager Pat Fowler.

Primary Care of Union is currently open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., but Fowler, whose experience as a Nurse-Practitioner is in the fields of family medicine and acute care, said that plans are to eventually expand its operations and the services it offers.

“Our plan is to expand and bring more staff in,” she said. “We hope to maybe one day have an urgent care for after hours.”

As it grows and develops and offers more services, Fowler said the focus of Primary Care of Union will remain the people of Union County and their primary care needs.

“It’s about the community, it’s about meeting the needs of the community,” she said. “I live here and I love Union County and there’s a need here. This is my family.”

For more information about Primary Care of Union and the services it provides and/or to make an appointment call 864-441-0802.

Primary Care of Union holds grand opening

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

