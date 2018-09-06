Navy doctor returns to the Upstate

Hray Hray

UNION — Becoming a doctor means lifelong learning, and that’s what attracted Trevor Hray, MD, to the field.

“There will always be a challenge to figure out solutions and learning about new studies that come along,” said Dr. Hray, who is joining Union Medical Center – Center for Family Medicine.

An Upstate native, Dr. Hray returns to the area after practicing medicine in the Navy.

“It was an honor to provide comprehensive care to our nation’s heroes,” Dr. Hray said.

Dr. Hray joined the Navy for a different perspective on medicine. He practiced at Naval Hospital Jacksonville in Florida and Naval Hospital Beaufort in South Carolina. In addition to caring for patients, he provided leadership and training to other corpsmen regarding diagnoses and treatments.

Dr. Hray chose to work in the field of family medicine so he could do a little bit of everything and provide the full scope of comprehensive medicine.

“I’m a jack-of-all-trades sort of person,” he said. “I didn’t want to get too comfortable with any one thing and family medicine is ever evolving. It’s also the only field that comes close to the way medicine used to be practiced.”

Family medicine also allows physicians to get to know patients over time.

“To provide comprehensive, compassionate care, you have to listen to the patient,” Dr. Hray said. “Because of this, you get to know the patients and build a relationship beyond the illness.”

Dr. Hray grew up in the area and earned a bachelor of science degree in chemistry from Wofford College.

“I wanted to come back to the Upstate because this is where I’m from,” he said. “I wanted to come home.”

To make an appointment with Trevor Hray, MD, at Union Medical Center — Center for Family Medicine, call 864-429-8029.

About Dr. Hray

Dr. Hray received a Bachelor of Science in chemistry at Wofford College in Spartanburg. He received his Doctor of Medicine from the University of South Carolina School of Medicine, and performed his residency in family medicine at Naval Hospital Jacksonville in Florida.

Hray https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_Hray.jpg Hray

Hray joins the staff of Union Medical Center

By Jessica Pickens Special to The Union Times

Jessica Pickens is Media Relations Coordinator for Marketing and Public Relations for the Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System.

Jessica Pickens is Media Relations Coordinator for Marketing and Public Relations for the Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System.