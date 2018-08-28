Dr. comes ‘home’ to Family Medicine

Photo courtesy of Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System Dr. Amanda Kinney is the newest doctor at Medical Group of the Carolinas — Family Medicine — Duncan. Photo courtesy of Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System Dr. Amanda Kinney is the newest doctor at Medical Group of the Carolinas — Family Medicine — Duncan.

DUNCAN — Growing up, Amanda Kinney was a patient at Family Medicine — Duncan. Now she’ll start her career as a doctor there, caring for the same community she grew up in, and Dr. Kinney is the newest doctor at Medical Group of the Carolinas — Family Medicine — Duncan.

“I used to go to there for sports physicals when I played soccer,” said Dr. Kinney. “I’m really excited to be coming home to this practice.”

Dr. Kinney grew up in Spartanburg, moving there at the age of 12, and her parents still live in the area. Throughout middle and high school, she had a passion for medicine.

“I always said I wanted to be a doctor,” she said. “During my rotations, I loved pediatrics and women’s health, so I went into family medicine so I could do both, as well as care for other conditions.”

Dr. Kinney graduated from the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine in Spartanburg as a DO, or doctor of osteopathic medicine. DOs and MDs are similar, though DOs focus more on holistic and whole body care.

“I focus on the mind-body connection,” Dr. Kinney said. “Spiritual and mental health play a large role in our overall health.”

Outside of practicing medicine, Dr. Kinney loves to spend time outdoors with her dog, Sadie, and exercising. Dr. Kinney’s personal outlook helps her guide patients through their own health journeys.

“Most people say they don’t have time to exercise,” Dr. Kinney said. “In medical school, I went to the gym and during residency I worked out at home. I share with patients the different ways they can exercise at home when it works for them.”

While Dr. Kinney never expected to be starting her career in her hometown, she couldn’t be happier.

“It’s a really fun story to tell that I used to go to Family Medicine—Duncan,” she said. “I didn’t expect that I would be back in the area and I’m happy to be here.”

To make an appointment with Amanda Kinney, DO, at Medical Group of the Carolinas — Family Medicine — Duncan, call 864-560-3500.

About Dr. Kinney

Amanda Kinney, DO, specializes in family medicine. She earned her undergraduate degree at College of Charleston, with a major in Biology, and her doctor of osteopathic medicine at the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine—Carolinas campus in Spartanburg. Dr. Kinney completed her family medicine residency at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, N.C.

