Changing lifestyles to save lives

CARLISLE — When it comes to diabetes changing your lifestyle could mean the difference between life and death and the Town of Carlisle is sponsoring a class that can help people make that lifesaving change.

Mayor Mary Ferguson-Glenn announced Friday that the town is sponsoring “Fall Pre-Diabetic Classes” starting at the end of this month. Ferguson-Glenn said the classes, which will be held at the Carlisle Town Hall each Friday at 11 a.m. beginning Friday, Aug. 31, are designed to help people understand how proper diet and exercise can help prevent diabetes or help those who have the disease cope with it. She said the town decided to offer the classes because of the prevalence of diabetes in Union County.

“It’s a class designed to help people whether they are pre-diabetic or diabetic,” Ferguson-Glenn said. “It’s a preventative program that provides information on proper diet and exercise and the role they can play in helping prevent the onset of diabetes or help manage it.”

Ferguson-Glenn said the town has partnered with DHEC to provide the class. She said the class will be taught by Maxine Spencer, who underwent DHEC training to serve as a lifestyles coach.

“It’s about lifestyles and how changing lifestyles can literally change lives,” Ferguson-Glenn said. “There are a high number of people in this county are who are diabetic or pre-diabetic and we’re offering this service to help them.

Ferguson-Glenn said the class “is open to any of the citizens of Union County,” adding that “there is no charge” to take the weekly classes.

To register for the classes and/or for more information call the Carlisle Town Hall at 864-427-1505.

Town of Carlisle offering ‘Fall Pre-Diabetic Classes’

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

