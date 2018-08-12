Learning “doctor-speak/medicalese”

Charles Warner | The Union Times USC Union’s Dr. Allan Charles will teach his History of Medicine course beginning Thursday, Aug. 23 at 2:30 p.m. in Room 208 of the USC Union Central Building. Charles Warner | The Union Times USC Union’s Dr. Allan Charles will teach his History of Medicine course beginning Thursday, Aug. 23 at 2:30 p.m. in Room 208 of the USC Union Central Building.

UNION — Dr. Allan Charles of USC-Union will be offering his History of Medicine course (HIST 451) this fall with the first class beginning Thursday, Aug. 23 at 2:30 p.m. in USCU’s Central Building (library building) Room 208.

Registration is at the Admission’s Office on the second floor of the same building. South Carolina residents over the age of 60 do not have to pay any tuition to take this or any other course at a state college or university.

In this course students will learn about ancient medical practices as well as the evolution of modern Western medicine and various alternative medical traditions. During the course students will pick up “doctor-speak/medicalese,” and will be better able to converse with their own doctors.

It has been said that about 10% of patients are misdiagnosed, but if people know about the history and practice of medicine, they will be better able to communicate their problems and help in figuring out possible treatments.

