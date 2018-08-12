Women often put health on ‘back burner’

Dr. Bang Giep Dr. Bang Giep

SPARGNBURG — Since 1995, Bang Giep, MD, has cared for women through some of the most important transitions they face: from delivering their babies to helping them adjust as their bodies age.

Now, Dr. Giep is joining Medical Group of the Carolinas and will be practicing at Piedmont Women’s Healthcare and Pelham Center for Women. He is looking forward to his continued work in gynecology and working with women to ensure that their healthcare needs are met.

With more than 23 years of experience, Dr. Giep shares what made him become a physician and the most common issues he treats:

What inspired you to become a doctor?

My father became an OB-GYN in Spartanburg in 1975. He was my role model and showed me the joy of welcoming babies into the world as well as taking care of a woman’s health.

What fueled your interest to become a gynecologist?

After delivering babies in Spartanburg for the past 23 years, I have decided to concentrate on the practice of gynecology. As my patients get older, they have more complicated gynecological issues that require more specialized care and attention.

What are your special interests when it comes to gynecology?

My special interests are medical treatment options including minimally invasive surgery for endometriosis, pelvic pain, fibroids, menstrual cycle issues and pelvic floor prolapse.

What are the most common questions you receive from your patients?

Most patients ask questions about treatment options for gynecologic issues. I always tell my patients that there are many ways to take care of a problem; there is never just one option. I try to personalize the treatment plan for each patient.

What is something that you like to share with your patients?

Patients should try to take care of themselves on a regular basis. Many women, more often than not, put their health on the back burner in an attempt to take care of others. They need to pay attention to their symptoms. If something does not feel right or something has changed, it is better to have it checked out earlier than later.

What do you want women know about GYN issues?

A lot of women have different gynecologic issues, ranging from abnormally heavy to painful menstruation. There are many options to treat these problems, and patients do not have to suffer through it.

What do you want to share with the community?

It has been a joy and a great honor to take care of OB-GYN patients in Spartanburg for the past 23 years. I am looking forward to continuing to provide gynecologic care to my existing, as well as new, patients at my new practice at Medical Group of the Carolinas — Piedmont Women’s Healthcare — Spartanburg.

How can patients make an appointment with you?

Patients can call 864-583-4556 to make an appointment with Medical Group of the Carolinas — Piedmont Women’s Healthcare — Spartanburg. To make an appointment with him at Medical Group of the Carolinas — Pelham Center for Women, call 864-849-9466.

About Bang Giep, MD

Dr. Giep specializes in gynecology and received his medical education from Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston. He completed a residency at Medical College of Georgia in Augusta, Ga. Dr. Giep is board certified in gynecology. He is one of the first gynecologists to perform robotic gynecological surgeries in the Upstate.

