SRHS August events and happenings

Image courtesy of Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System August will see a variety of healthcare events and happenings offered by the Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System including a breastfeeding class at the Center for Pediatrics — Union on Aug. 16. Image courtesy of Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System August will see a variety of healthcare events and happenings offered by the Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System including a breastfeeding class at the Center for Pediatrics — Union on Aug. 16.

SPARTANBURG & UNION — Don’t miss Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System’s August events. This month, learn more about a year-long program to prevent Type 2 diabetes, prepare for a new baby and stay active and independent for life at our SAIL classes.

• Tai Chi for Cancer Survivors

Tuesdays in August, 5:30 p.m.

Bearden-Josey Center for Breast Health education room

Cancer patients and survivors learn how to improve balance, breathing and relaxation. Registration is not required for this free event. Please call 864-560-6747 for more information.

• Yoga for Cancer Survivors

Thursdays in August, 5:30 p.m.

Bearden-Josey Center for Breast Health education room

Our registered yoga instructor teaches cancer patients and survivors to relax mind and body with gentle yoga. Beginners and those with yoga experience are welcome. Registration is not required for this free event. Please call 864-560-6747 for more information.

• Healthy and Balanced

Mondays in August, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Gibbs Cancer Center & Research Institute, Spartanburg

Maintaining a healthy weight, eat a nutrient-rich diet, and exercise after the completion of cancer treatment can be challenging. With the proper tools and support you can find your healthy balance while achieving your weight loss and physical activity goals. Join us weekly and work towards being healthy and balanced. To register for this event call 864-560-7618.

• Table for Two

Wednesdays, Aug. 8, 15, 15, 22,and 29, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Saturdays 25, 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Spartanburg Medical Center, Montgomery Tower second floor classroom

Table for Two is a free casual gathering for breastfeeding mothers and their babies to meet each other, discuss concerns and learn tips on breastfeeding and life with a new baby. Attendance is encouraged after your baby is two weeks old. The gathering is designed to be supportive, welcoming and casual, so come as you are and attend when you can! To register for this free event or for more information call 864-560-2297.

• Prepared: A Maternity Tour

Wednesday, Aug. 15, 12:15-1:15 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 20, 5:45-6:45 p.m.

Spartanburg Medical Center, Montgomery Tower lobby

This guided tour provides expectant parents an opportunity to become familiar with the Labor & Delivery unit, as well as the Mother/Baby units at Spartanburg Medical Center. All questions are welcome. If you are attending a Childbirth or Birth Basics class with us, you do not need to register for a separate tour. These classes include a tour of maternity areas. Call 864-560-BABY to register or for more information.

• Stay Active & Independent for Life (SAIL)

Thursdays, Aug. 9, 16 and 30, 9-10 a.m.

Tuesdays, Aug. 14 and 28, 9-10 a.m.

Cleveland Park Events Center

Fridays, Aug. 24 and 31, 10:45-11:45 a.m.

Tuesdays, Aug. 14 and 28, 10:45-11:45 a.m.

Elite Senior Day Center

Join us for a one-hour fitness class for older adults designed to increase strength and balance, keeping you active and independent. Registration is not required for this free class, which includes exercises and a workbook.

• Prepared Breastfeeding

Thursday, Aug. 16, 6-8 p.m.

Spartanburg Medical Center, Montgomery Tower second floor classroom

This two-hour class will help you get a healthy start to breastfeeding your newborn. You will learn about milk production, feeding cues, latching techniques, milk storage and problem-solving tips for successful breastfeeding. This class is taught by a certified lactation consultant. Please feel free to bring your spouse or support person. Ccall 864-560-BABY (2229) to register or for more information.

• Prevent T2

Mondays, Aug. 13 or 27, 4-4:30 p.m.

Pelham Medical Center Medical Office Building, Community Room

Prevent T2 is a year-long program designed to help you learn lasting lifestyle changes to reduce your chance of developing Type 2 diabetes. Please attend one of the information sessions above to learn more. Prevent T2 will begin in September 2018.

• Weight Loss Surgery Information Seminar

Wednesday, Aug. 8, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 15, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Regional Outpatient Center fifth floor, Family Medicine conference room

This free class covers detailed information about gastric bypass, sleeve gastrectomy and Lap-Band weight loss surgery. Since the beginning of our program in 2003, we have performed more than 2,300 weight loss surgeries. Call 864-560-7070 to register or for more information.

• Uplift Support Group

Tuesday, Aug. 14, 6-7 p.m.

Regional Outpatient Center fifth floor, Family Medicine conference room

This free support group, led by a clinical therapist, is offered to all pre- and post-surgical weight loss patients in the Upstate. The goal is to build a strong support system for patients prior to surgery that promotes healthy lifestyle changes and behavior modifications that patients can build upon after surgery. No registration is necessary. Call 864-560-7070 for more information.

• Prepared Childbirth 2 Week Series

Tuesday, Aug. 14 and 21, 6-8:30 p.m.

Spartanburg Medical Center, Montgomery Tower second floor classroom

Learn everything you need to know about the childbirth process and the options available to you during pregnancy, and labor and delivery. Let us give you the information you need to reduce your anxiety and help you have a more positive birth experience. Prepared Childbirth is a comprehensive, fact-based and fun class, covering a wide variety of topics pertaining to your baby’s birthday. It is suggested that you attend this class six to 12 weeks prior to your due date. Call 864-560-BABY (2229) to register or for more information.

• Diabetes Self-Management Education

Wednesday, Aug. 15, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Pelham Medical Center, Medical Office Building community room

Diabetes affects every organ in the body and Medical Group of the Carolinas — Diabetes Education can help you learn to manage it. Participants in this program receive a free blood glucose meter and diabetes reference book. You must have a physician’s referral to participate, and insurance will be filed for the program’s cost. Call 864-560-6465 for more information.

• Grief Support Group

Wednesday, Aug. 15, 10-11:30 a.m.

Spartanburg Regional Hospice House

Grief support groups provide a safe and supportive environment to talk about thoughts and feelings, and to find support after the loss of a loved one. There is no fee, but registration is required. Call 864-560-3856 to register or for more information.

• Table for Two and Prenatal Breastfeeding Support — Union

Thursday, August 16, 5:30-7 p.m.

Center for Pediatrics — Union

Join the Center for Pediatrics — Union to learn why breastfeeding is best and find continued support after your baby arrives. Discover the benefits of breastfeeding for you and your baby. This class is taught by a certified lactation consultant and pediatric nurse practitioner. Register for this event online at SpartanburgRegional.com/Prenatal or call 864-560-BABY (2229).

• Prepared Parents: Infant CPR

Saturday, Aug. 18, 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Saturday, Aug. 18, 10:45-11:45 a.m.

Spartanburg Medical Center, Montgomery Tower second floor classroom

This non-certification Infant CPR class is designed specifically for expectant parents. Our essential hands-on class provides the skills and confidence to turn a life-threatening situation into a lifesaving one. Come gain the confidence, skills and knowledge essential to saving an infant’s life. Call 864-560-BABY (2229) to register or for more information.

• Prepared Siblings

Thursday, Aug. 21, 3-4 p.m.

Spartanburg Medical Center, Montgomery Tower second floor classroom

This fun and interactive class introduces brothers and sisters to the change they can expect when their sibling is born. Soon-to-be big brothers and sisters between 3 and 12 years old will learn about new babies, their new role as a big brother or sister and how they can help at home. A tour of the Labor & Delivery unit will help ease their apprehension about the big day. Children may bring their favorite doll or toy for a diaper demo. Call 864-560-BABY (2229) to register or for more information.

• Pelham Carb Counters

Tuesday, Aug. 21, 5-6 p.m.

Pelham Medical Center, Medical Office Building community room

This free support group is intended for people currently living with diabetes or who are at high risk of developing the disease. Certified diabetes educators lead the discussion and answer questions. Registration is not required. Call 864-849-9339 for more information.

Breastfeeding class in Union Aug. 16