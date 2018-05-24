Area students inducted into STTI

SPARTANBURG — The Mary Black School of Nursing at the University of South Carolina Upstate recently inducted 65 nursing students into the Mu Rho Chapter of Sigma Theta Tau International (STTI) Honor Society of Nursing.

Students from the Union County area include:

• Kinsley Gallman of Union

• Mariana Mcdonald of Pacolet

The mission of the STTI is to support the learning, knowledge and professional development of nurses committed to making a difference in health worldwide. Membership is by invitation to baccalaureate and graduate nursing students who demonstrate excellence in scholarship and to nurse leaders exhibiting exceptional achievements in nursing.

