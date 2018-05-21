Cecil named Director of Development

Marisa Cecil Marisa Cecil

SPARTANBURG — Children’s Cancer Partners of the Carolinas (CCP) is pleased to announce that Marisa Cecil has been selected as the nonprofit’s new Director of Development. CCP is a 501(c)3 organization with a mission to provide comprehensive support and loving compassion to families whose children are battling cancer to improve their overall quality of life. The nonprofit serves children and families throughout SC and NC.

“A native of SC, Marisa has dedicated much of her career to increasing support for Carolina families grappling with a cancer diagnosis,” said Laura Allen, Executive Director of CCP. “She brings a tremendous amount of expertise in the Development arena to our team. We are thrilled to have her on board and helping lead our efforts to increase resources for the growing number of children and families served by Children’s Cancer Partners.”

Cecil is a resident of Boiling Springs and received her bachelor of arts in journalism and mass communications from the University of South Carolina. She joined the Spartanburg Regional Foundation team as Director of Philanthropy in 2015 after serving the Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System in other roles since 2009. In her most recent position Cecil directed all Heart and Cancer Division fundraising initiatives for the foundation. Previously, she served as a Physician Development Consultant and as a Clinical Research Physician Liaison and Radiation Oncology Medical Patient Representative for the Gibbs Cancer Center and Research Institute.

“Marisa will be a tremendous asset to our CCP team as we continue to expand our reach throughout the Carolinas,” said CCP Board Chairperson, Shelia Ingle. “With the growth of our organization comes the need for additional support from the local communities where our CCP children reside. With Marisa’s experience she is well prepared to successfully match the needs of our children with philanthropists who desire to lend a helping hand to struggling families so they can focus on the day-to-day challenges of their child’s battle with cancer.”

Started in 2001, CCP grew from a project of the Spartanburg Breakfast Optimist Club. The organization first existed to help families in Spartanburg County, SC but has now expanded its reach to encompass families throughout all of North and South Carolina.

Children are referred to CCP by social workers at their pediatric oncology treatment centers. After identifying specific needs, CCP continues to partner with them throughout their childhood cancer journey until the child reaches the age of 21. The nonprofit provides transportation, food and lodging for families who travel great distances frequently to obtain the lifesaving treatment their children need.

“With over 600 new pediatric cancer diagnoses made in the Carolinas each year, our mission remains the same – getting all children to lifesaving cancer treatment regardless of family circumstances,” explained Allen. “Enhancing our team with such a strong and skilled advocate for cancer families like Marisa will significantly advance this mission and impact the lives of our courageous children.”

About Children’s Cancer Partners

The mission of Children’s Cancer Partners of the Carolinas is to provide comprehensive support and loving compassion to families whose children are battling cancer to improve their overall quality of life. The organization serves children and families throughout SC and NC. www.childrenscancerpartners.org 864-582-0673

