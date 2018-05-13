UNION COUNTY — The importance of emergency medical services and the men and women who provide them is being recognized and honored the week of May 20-26 by Union County.
In the following proclamation issued Thursday, Union County Supervisor Frank Hart is calling on the people of Union County to honor emergency personnel and the variety of services they provide the public.
Whereas, emergency medical services is a vital public service; and
Whereas, the members of emergency medical services teams are ready to provide lifesaving care to those in need 24 hours a day, seven days a week; and
Whereas, access to quality emergency care dramatically improves the survival and recovery rate of those who experience sudden illness or injury; and
Whereas, emergency medical services has grown to fill a gap by providing important, out of hospital care, including preventative medicine, follow-up care, and access to telemedicine; and
Whereas, the emergency medical services system consists of first responders, emergency medical technicians, paramedics, emergency medical dispatchers, firefighters, police officers, educators, administrators, pre-hospital nurses, emergency nurses, emergency physicians, trained members of the public, and other out of hopsital medical care providers; and
Whereas, the members of emergency medical training teams, whether career or volunteer, engage in thousands of hours of specialized training and continuing education to enhance their lifesaving skills; and
Whereas, it is appropriate to recognize the value and the accomplishments of emergency medical services provided the designating Emergency Medical Services Week; now
Therefore, I, Frank Hart, Supervisor of Union County, South Carolina in recognition of this event do hereby proclaim the week of May 20-26, 2018, as
Emergency Medical Services Week
With the theme, EMS Strong: Stronger Together, I encourage the community to observe this week with appropriate programs, ceremonies, and activities.