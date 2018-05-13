‘EMS Strong: Stronger Together’

Charles Warner | The Union Times The Union County EMS is one of the many emergency medical services teams that provide lifesaving care to the people of Union County around the clock each and every day of the year. In honor of those emergency services teams the week of May 20-26 has been proclaimed Emergency Medical Services Week in Union County. Charles Warner | The Union Times The Union County EMS is one of the many emergency medical services teams that provide lifesaving care to the people of Union County around the clock each and every day of the year. In honor of those emergency services teams the week of May 20-26 has been proclaimed Emergency Medical Services Week in Union County.

UNION COUNTY — The importance of emergency medical services and the men and women who provide them is being recognized and honored the week of May 20-26 by Union County.

In the following proclamation issued Thursday, Union County Supervisor Frank Hart is calling on the people of Union County to honor emergency personnel and the variety of services they provide the public.

Whereas, emergency medical services is a vital public service; and

Whereas, the members of emergency medical services teams are ready to provide lifesaving care to those in need 24 hours a day, seven days a week; and

Whereas, access to quality emergency care dramatically improves the survival and recovery rate of those who experience sudden illness or injury; and

Whereas, emergency medical services has grown to fill a gap by providing important, out of hospital care, including preventative medicine, follow-up care, and access to telemedicine; and

Whereas, the emergency medical services system consists of first responders, emergency medical technicians, paramedics, emergency medical dispatchers, firefighters, police officers, educators, administrators, pre-hospital nurses, emergency nurses, emergency physicians, trained members of the public, and other out of hopsital medical care providers; and

Whereas, the members of emergency medical training teams, whether career or volunteer, engage in thousands of hours of specialized training and continuing education to enhance their lifesaving skills; and

Whereas, it is appropriate to recognize the value and the accomplishments of emergency medical services provided the designating Emergency Medical Services Week; now

Therefore, I, Frank Hart, Supervisor of Union County, South Carolina in recognition of this event do hereby proclaim the week of May 20-26, 2018, as

Emergency Medical Services Week

With the theme, EMS Strong: Stronger Together, I encourage the community to observe this week with appropriate programs, ceremonies, and activities.

