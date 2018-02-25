63 lives saved with 21 units

Charles Warner | The Union Times Whitney Emory, SC Department of Juvenile Justice Probation Officer for Union County, prepares to get blood drawn by Phlebotomist Charlie Mithchell with the The Blood Connection. The DJJ office held a blood drive on Feb. 16 in cooperation with The Blood Connection. The blood collected a total of 21 units of blood. This was the second blood drive the Union County DJJ Office has held within the past four months and the staff plans to hold more blood drives this year. Charles Warner | The Union Times Whitney Emory, SC Department of Juvenile Justice Probation Officer for Union County, prepares to get blood drawn by Phlebotomist Charlie Mithchell with the The Blood Connection. The DJJ office held a blood drive on Feb. 16 in cooperation with The Blood Connection. The blood collected a total of 21 units of blood. This was the second blood drive the Union County DJJ Office has held within the past four months and the staff plans to hold more blood drives this year.

UNION — As many as 63 lives may have been saved on Friday, Feb. 16 during the Union County Office of the SC Department of Juvenile Justice’s (DJJ) second blood drive within the past four months.

The “Restoring Carolina” Blood Drive, which was held at the DJJ Union County Office at 200 South Mountain Street, Union, was more than successful according to DJJ County Director Ashley Campbell.

“We had twenty-four people come and we got twenty-one units of blood,” Campbell said Wednesday. “The goal was eighteen units, so we met one hundred percent of goal plus.”

Campbell said that donors included staff with her office including herself, local residents, and even one individuals who came from Greenville to donate. She said thanked all of those who donated blood and urged them to return for future blood drives and encourage others to come and donate as well.

“We want to thank everybody that came out,” Campbell said. “We want to thank The Blood Connection for letting us be part of this. Again, we want to thank everybody that came out and to come again and bring friends.”

The Feb. 16 blood drive was the second one the Union County DJJ Office has held within the past four months. The office held a blood drive in November which collected 24 units of blood, including 13 from first-time donors. With its Feb. 16 blood drive, the DJJ Union County Office has now collected a total of 45 units of blood and thus saving as many 155 lives because each individual unit of blood can save up to three lives needing blood transfusions.

Campbell said that because of the success of both blood drives, her office will continue to hold blood drives which will be held quarterly for the remainder of the year.

The Blood Connection

The blood drive are sponsored by the Union County DJJ Office in the cooperation with The Blood Connection which provides the medical personnel who collect the blood from the donors.

According to its website (thebloodconnection.org), The Blood Connection is “largest independently managed, non-profit community blood center in the region.”

The website states that “someone needs a blood transfusion every two seconds, and one in ten patients entering a hospital will need blood. Over 500 people need to donate every day to meet the daily needs of the hospitals we serve and be prepared for emergencies. In order to collect the units needed, The Blood Connection must screen between 550-600 people a day for blood, platelet, plasma and double red cell units. Blood is good for only 42 days, so donors are needed every day to ensure a stable blood supply.”

To ensure that stable blood supply — and the saving of lives made possible by that supply — The Blood Connection relies on the support it receives from the community.

This is spelled out in a letter on the website from Delisa K. English, President and CEO of The Blood Connection, who writes that “more than 4.5 million lives are saved each year by a single, selfless act — donating blood. In fact, just one pint of blood can help save up to three lives. Every minute of every day, someone will need blood. Because of your support, The Blood Connection is able to make vital connections that save lives in our communities.”

Charles Warner | The Union Times Whitney Emory, SC Department of Juvenile Justice Probation Officer for Union County, prepares to get blood drawn by Phlebotomist Charlie Mithchell with the The Blood Connection. The DJJ office held a blood drive on Feb. 16 in cooperation with The Blood Connection. The blood collected a total of 21 units of blood. This was the second blood drive the Union County DJJ Office has held within the past four months and the staff plans to hold more blood drives this year. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_IMG_2900.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Whitney Emory, SC Department of Juvenile Justice Probation Officer for Union County, prepares to get blood drawn by Phlebotomist Charlie Mithchell with the The Blood Connection. The DJJ office held a blood drive on Feb. 16 in cooperation with The Blood Connection. The blood collected a total of 21 units of blood. This was the second blood drive the Union County DJJ Office has held within the past four months and the staff plans to hold more blood drives this year.

DJJ ‘Restoring Carolina’ blood drive exceeds goal

By Charles Warner cwarner@uniondailytimes.com

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.