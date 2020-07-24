Gardens + Art: A Natural Relationship

Photo courtesy of Piedmont Physic Garden “Political Ball” by Vivianne Carey is one of the works of art that are part of the Piedmont Physic Garden. Carey donated it to the PPG for the 2019 Environmental Art & Music Festival. Political Ball is made of recycled materials and is on display in the Shaded Garden at the PPG. The relationship between the various art forms and gardening is being promoted by the PPG which is establishing an an Artist-in-Residence program. Under the program, selected painters, writers, and composers would have full access to the gardens while they create original works on site, host workshops and exhibit their work created at PPG. Photo courtesy of Piedmont Physic Garden Bob Doster, a sculptor from Lancaster, poses with “January Wind,” a sculpture he made using recycled steel which is on display in the Piedmont Physic Garden’s Shaded Garden. He donated the sculpture to the PPG for the 2019 Environmental Art & Music Festival. The presence of the sculpture in the garden is part of the PPG’s efforts to promote a greater understanding of the relationship between the various art forms and gardening. To help do that, the PPG is establishing an Artist-in-Residence program that will provide selected artists with full access to the gardens while they create original works on site, host workshops and exhibit their work created there.

UNION — Gardening is a visual art that beautifies, inspires, and fosters creativity. So it’s very natural that there’s a relationship between gardens and other visual arts.

Gardens have inspired famous artists for centuries. One stunning example is the French Impressionist painter Claude Monet, many of whose works depict his own garden, now normally open to the public during the spring and summer. Monet was an avid amateur horticulturist who considered his garden itself to be a work of art.

Closer to home, the Piedmont Physic Garden (PPG) is an outstanding example of plants inspiring art. The late Toccoa Switzer, mother of current PPG Acting Director Coie Switzer, was an avid painter whose creative inspiration was often found in nature. Her water lily painting is displayed at PPG and she created many other works with nature as the inspiration.

“My mother saw and appreciated the incredible beauty of our own back yards,” said Coie Switzer. “She always kept a beautiful yard, valued natural beauty and loved to share it through her art. She had the vision for PPG and it was born partially out of her love of natural beauty and artistic passion.”

Sculptures are often incorporated into gardens as the perfect partner. Brookgreen Gardens in Murrell’s Inlet, South Carolina, is a phenomenal example. Its variety of formal gardens and natural plantings are complemented magnificently by their collection of over 2,000 statues created by over 430 different artists.

Locally, PPG follows suit. “Political Ball” by Vivianne Carey, made from recycled materials, was donated to the garden for the 2019 Environmental Art & Music Festival. Bob Doster, a sculptor from Lancaster, SC, also donated his sculpture of recycled steel, “January Wind”, for the same festival. Both are on display in PPG’s Shaded Garden.

To further foster the relationship between art and gardening, PPG plans to establish an Artist-in-Residence program. Selected artists will have full access to the gardens while they create original works on site, host workshops and exhibit their work created at PPG. The envisioned program would welcome not only painters, but also writers and composers.

The Artist-in-Residence program builds on the PPG’s existing art-related outreach. In addition to the Environmental Art and Music Festival, the garden has hosted a variety of educational workshops over the years including nature photography, plein air painting as well as nature-focused creative writing classes.

Angelica Werth is an Intern at Piedmont Physic Garden. In 2019, she was an Intern at the garden of French Artist Claude Monet in the Village of Giverny, Province of Normandy, Republic of France.