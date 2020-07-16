‘Flora Friday Open House’ Friday

UNION — The Piedmont Physic Garden will hosts its second “Flora Friday Open House” this Friday.

In a statement released Tuesday morning (July 14), PPG Director Toccoa Switzer announced that “the Piedmont Physic Garden will host a Flora Friday Open House on Friday, July 17 from 9 a.m. until Noon. Enjoy a free garden tour by one of our summer college interns as well as refreshing lemonade, icy pops for the kids and some fun outdoor activities on the lawn (During COVID-19 times, we ask all visitors to wear a mask and to observe social distancing of 6 feet).”

Flora Fridays are a series of free open houses hosted by the Piedmont Physic Garden which is located at 301 South Street just one block from downtown Union. The series, which began with the first Flora Friday on June 26, is designed to help educate the public about the benefits of interactions with nature through gardens like the PPG. The series was announced and the benefits of interactions with the natural world explained in the following article provided by the staff of the Piedmont Physic Garden.

It turns out nature is more than just a pretty face. Nature nurtures in all kinds of ways from improved mental and physical health to reducing depression to lessening heart disease.

The Piedmont Physic Garden (PPG) has known that from the beginning and connecting the community with education, inspiration and nature’s beauty is the founding basis of the organization.

Nature and cultivated natural areas in cities are so much more than just pleasing to the eye. A meta-analysis of 22 related studies from the Journal of Preventative Medical Reports supports that removing a town’s natural environment negatively affects its citizens (especially children). Conversely, the study supports that greater access to nature in a community helps boost its health in impressive ways: the rates of diabetes, heart disease, obesity, depression, and anxiety see reductions.

Shrubs and trees along our streets and backyard flowerbeds have an impact on the environment, and the classic “every little bit helps” certainly applies here. Gardens help reduce harmful water runoff and increase the quality of air and soil beyond just their little plot. They also help keep areas cooler from the shade they provide and fight soil erosion.

Besides their direct, physical effect on the environment, a 2015 study from the Chinese Academy of Science found that botanical gardens positively influence a community’s attitude towards the environment.

On a personal level, gardening can work wonders. It increases activity levels, of course, but gardening has health benefits far beyond. In addition to the well-known benefits of exercise, the previously mentioned meta-analysis shows that gardening boosts the level of life satisfaction, mental health, and cognitive function. In fact, many retirement homes and behavioral health hospitals now offer horticulture therapy for residents. Working in your own garden can provide a satisfying opportunity to literally reap the rewards of hard work and commitment. Some think of it as instant gratification.

But even if playing in the dirt at home isn’t your cup of tea, simply interacting with all things green is a health benefit. PPG offers an immersive experience with nature. Visitors are encouraged to use all five of their senses on their journey through the garden. There are numerous opportunities to learn about resident plants, many of which have rich cultural, historical, and medical significance. Frequently, workshops are offered with experienced instructors who teach gardening courses for all skill levels.

This story courtesy of the Piedmont Physic Garden.